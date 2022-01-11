ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Human Trafficking in Alabama: What you need to know

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z9i5e_0diiJp8600

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force (AHTTF) is sponsoring the eighth annual Alabama Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11 to heighten awareness of the problem.

“End It Alabama” is a project of AHTTF that began in 2014 and includes several members across the state. Their website offers facts, tips, warning signs and resources for victims, along with how to report possible trafficking situations.

Governor Ivey awards $3.8 million for organizations to assist crime victims

Warning signs to look for listed on their site include a controlling partner, lying about their age or identity, having excess amounts of cash, having several hotel keys or even branding tattoos.

For Alabama, I-20, I-85, I-10 and I-65 are all major corridors for human trafficking, especially I-20 as it’s been identified as the “superhighway for human trafficking in the United States.” These interstates bring significant trafficking activity into Alabama.

Around two children per minute are trafficked into sexual exploitation.

ENDITALABAMA.ORG

To garner support, mayors across the state have been asked to sign proclamations in observance of
National Human Trafficking Awareness Month in January. So far, those who have declared January
2022 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month via proclamations are listed below:

Huntsville-Madison County opens ‘state-of-the-art’ 911 center
  • Aliceville
  • Brundidge
  • Gadsden
  • Grove Hill
  • Monroeville
  • Orange Beach
  • Tarrant
  • Town of Hodges
  • Town of Ohatchee
  • Town of Pisgah
  • Town of South Vinemont
  • Town of Susan Moore

Athens, Huntsville and Madison will be signing proclamations later in the month.

Human trafficking is the 2nd largest criminal industry in the world today, second only to the illegal drug trade.

ENDITALABAMA.ORG

Several cities and towns in Alabama have also been designated as “Trafficking Free Zones” (TFZ) as defined by the U.S. Institute Against Human Trafficking. TFZ are an initiative focused on reducing the demand for trafficked victims by providing organizational training, signing a pledge, enacting policy changes and publicly sharing the commitment to help end trafficking.

Decatur lacks overnight warming centers for its growing homeless population

The below are Trafficking Free Zones in Alabama:

  • Lee County
  • Alexander City/Dadeville
  • Birmingham
  • Camp Hill
  • Center Point
  • Cullman
  • Gardendale
  • Homewood
  • Hoover
  • Irondale
  • Mountain Brook
  • Northport
  • Opelika
  • Oxford
  • Pinson
  • Trussville
  • Vestavia Hills

Pimps target the vulnerable, such as runaways, homeless youth, or children who have been abused or neglected.

enditalabama.org

The entirety of Human Trafficking Awareness Month will be capped off by the 8th Annual Human Trafficking
Summit sponsored by the Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force ( END IT ALABAMA ). The one-day event is set to be held on February 4, 2022 at the Renaissance Hotel Montgomery.

To learn more about the Summit, click here .

For everything from red flags, how to be prepared, statistics, resources for victims and how to help the movement, visit End It Alabama here . To get help or report a tip, call 1-888-373-7888 or text HELP to BeFree (233733).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
City
Irondale, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Huntsville, AL
Society
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drug Trade#Homeless Youth#Trafficked#Ahttf#Enditalabama Org#Aliceville#Orange Beach Tarrant Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WHNT News 19

Bonnie Plants relocates headquarters to Opelika after 100 years

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Bonnie Plants, the leading provider of vegetables and plants in the United States held the ribbon-cutting for their new headquarters in Opelika on Jan. 14, 2022. The company has been in operation for over 100 years and called Union Springs, Alabama home prior to this move to Opelika. Mike Sutterer, the […]
OPELIKA, AL
WHNT News 19

Navient settlement: Will my student loans be forgiven?

Navient made a settlement deal with 39 states to cancel student loan debt of students with private loans after being accused of predatory lending practices and giving out the loans to students who would not be able to pay them off. Now it'll cancel $1.7 billion in loans for thousands of students.
TAMPA, FL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy