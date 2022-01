The Boston business community is encouraged by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s selection of Segun Idowu, president and CEO of the Black Economic Council of Massachusetts (BECMA), as Boston’s chief of economic opportunity and inclusion. We applaud this cabinet-level appointment and look forward to partnering with Idowu to address significant challenges facing Boston, recognizing that this effort is not a zero-sum game. All of us are uplifted in an equitable and just society.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 DAYS AGO