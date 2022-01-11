ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Courteney Cox Jokes There Was ‘Nothing Worse’ Than Her Baby Bangs on ‘Scream 3’: ‘Over the Top Gross’

By Samantha Holender
 5 days ago
Courteney Cox. Ryan Miller/Shutterstock

A hairstyle horror. Courteney Cox has rocked her fair share of hairstyles on screen, but the super short baby bangs she wore for Scream 3 are unquestionabley her “worst” look to date.

During a Monday, January 10, interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 57-year-old actress looked back on the fringe that is now synonymous with Gale Weathers. “Each Scream I would try to come up with a different look for her that was just over the top gross or ugly or too much,” the Friends star told Drew Barrymore, who also starred in the franchise.

It didn’t take long for costar Neve Campbell to point out that “the bangs” reigned supreme. “Oh that was the worst,” Cox added. “There was nothing worse. That was a big lesson in life because that will forever be on film.”

Courteney Cox in ‘Scream 3’. Dimension Films/Kobal/Shutterstock

Cox went on to explain that the fringe was supposed to be short — but not that short. “I remember they were cut on the set,” she explained, mentioning that there was only one set of clip ons to use for the entirety of filming.

“You are supposed to have a thing that starts back here, far back and that’s where the part goes for the bangs,” Cox said, pointing to the crown of her head. Instead, they placed them smack dab in the center of her head and started cutting. “I was like, ‘Well I don’t have a choice now.’”

While Cox may stick to her center part and loose curls nowadays, it’s safe to say that her baby bangs were iconic if nothing else. And given that decades have passed since the premiere, the actress is able to look back and laugh.

“Not the bangs!!!!!” she jokingly captioned an Instagram post in October 2020 that showed off the style. The year prior, she even pretended to chop baby bangs for herself. “It’s Halloween and I thought I’d get in the spirit of things and watch some of the Scream movies,” she said in an October 2019 Instagram video. “I chose Scream 3 and I noticed Gale Weathers has those infamous bangs. I don’t think anything’s that wrong with it, check it out.”

She proceeded to “see if we can bring them back” and grabbed a pair of scissors before snipping a set of super short bangs for herself. “I like it,” she said. What do you think?” she asked before Ghostface, the killer in the franchise, popped up behind her.

