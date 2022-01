GREENSBORO, N.C. — They are truly the unsung heroes of Downtown Greensboro and are always ready to help out with just about anything. "We were developed with the idea of helping people with anything from finding a particular restaurant to just simply helping someone load or unload their car," said Operations Manager Shawn Eisenbach, "The idea is that we patrol the streets of Downtown Greensboro and offer any assistance we can. Even if it's an emergency situation."

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO