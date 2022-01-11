ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock Marathon calls for volunteers to help celebrate its 20th anniversary

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Little Rock Marathon is calling on the community for volunteers to help celebrate its 20 th anniversary.

According to the Marathon executive director Geneva Lamm, it takes more than 2,000 volunteers and 60 sponsors to make the event happen each year.

“The Little Rock Marathon is one of the biggest events in Arkansas, and we couldn’t make it happen without the help of our tremendous volunteers,” Lamm said. “Volunteering is one of the best ways to experience all the excitement of race weekend.”

Organizers are asking volunteers to fill positions like registration workers, marathon aid stations workers, health and fitness expo volunteers, entertainers on the racecourse and workers for runner services and gear checks.

The weekend includes multiple races, including a free two-day health and fitness expo, the Little Rock Marathon, the Little Rock Half Marathon, the Little Rock 10k and the Little Rock 5k, organizers said.

To sign up to volunteer, go to the Little Rock Marathon’s website .

