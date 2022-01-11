ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, MD

Atlantic General Hospital still strained due to high patient volumes

By Mallory Panuska Staff Writer
Ocean City Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor about five hours Monday night, Atlantic General Hospital’s emergency room. was not accepting ambulances due to high patient volumes, and restrictions still exist today within the Berlin facility with no cardiac monitored beds available. Sarah Yonker, the director...

