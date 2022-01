That’s a wrap on this year’s Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) charity speedrunning marathon! As with the past few events, AGDQ 2022 was held virtually due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. Despite this, viewers helped raise an astonishing $3.4 million for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Of this, about $3.2 million was raised through donations from viewers and a portion of the proceeds from event merchandise, while the remaining $200,000 came as a result of Twitch subs and bits. Donations are still trickling in as of this writing, and will likely see a small bump once final merchandise totals come in.

CHARITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO