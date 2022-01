As the Chicago Cubs chart a course forward, officially closing the door on the era of the 2016 World Series club, they have a lot of question marks on the roster. Early offseason moves focused on improving a starting rotation that, last year, ranked at or near the bottom of the league in almost every statistical measure and an outfield that was wildly inconsistent. The addition of veteran catcher Yan Gomes should hopefully put an end to the merry-go-round of backup catchers we saw last year, as well.

