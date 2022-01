All over Central New York, you're able to find some pretty incredible wings, but who has the best? That question will be answered at Wing Wars 2022. At the event happening on January 29th at Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro will be wings battling it out to be one of two things. The first is of course overall the best wing in the area. Back in 2020, which was the last time Wing Wars took place, Boneyard BBQ took home the title of best wings. On top of that, another battle will be going down to see who has the most unique wing flavor. Pizza Boys in New York Mills won that category last for Peanut Butter and Jelly wings.

