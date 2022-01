A 25-year-old man who was found with $820,000 worth of cannabis at his residence in Woodstock has been sentenced to six years in prison. Lucas D. Nutter, 25, of the 3000 block of Alden Road in Woodstock, was charged with one count of manufacturing or delivering cannabis over 5,000 grams, a Class X felony, and one count of possession of cannabis over 5,000 grams, a Class 1 felony.

WOODSTOCK, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO