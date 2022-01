Inflation isn’t just an economic headache — it’s become a political blame game that will almost certainly define this year’s midterm election campaigns. But the cause of inflation doesn’t lie with any single government action or lack of action. And fixing it — that is, bringing current inflation of 7% back down to the more comfortable 2% level — is similarly well beyond the scope of any one lawmaker, central bank or economist.

