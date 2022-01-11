ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby’s David Marshall makes QPR switch

 5 days ago
David Marshall has left Derby to join fellow Championship side QPR on a permanent deal until the end of the season.

The 36-year-old started all three of Scotland’s games at Euro 2020 but has not played for Wayne Rooney’s side this term.

Derby have now confirmed an agreement has been struck with QPR that sees Marshall move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until the summer.

“It’s all happened very quickly and I’m delighted,” he told the club’s official website.

“QPR needed a goalkeeper and I’m just happy to help. I can’t wait to get started.”

Marshall helps QPR deal with the absence of first-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng, who is at the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, and injured back-up Jordan Archer.

