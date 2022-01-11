ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One-off T20I between Windies-Ireland cancelled, 2nd ODI on January 13

Cover picture for the articleKingston [Jamaica], January 11 (ANI): Cricket West Indies (CWI) and Cricket Ireland (CI) on Tuesday confirmed changes to the match schedule for the ongoing three-match ODI series. The second ODI will now be played on Thursday...

#Cricket Ireland#Odi#Cricket West Indies#Jamaica#Ani#Cwi#Ci#T20i#The Icc Odi Super League
