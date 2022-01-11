ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Call My Agent!' set for more international remakes

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 11 (ANI): The hit French show 'Call My Agent!', set at a Parisian talent agency, is set for several international adaptations with remakes in the works in South Korea, Indonesia, the Middle East, Philippines, Malaysia and Poland. Co-represented by France Televisions Distribution and Newen Connect's TF1...

Related
The Guardian

Untrained blind student lands starring role in Netflix second world war epic

Thousands of hopefuls auditioned for the lead role of a blind character in an epic second world war drama series for Netflix that is based on a Pulitzer prize-winning novel. But the producers of All the Light We Cannot See have chosen a student with no formal acting training who is registered blind, in a move that has been welcomed by disability rights activists.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Bay, Evans Set “The Raid” Remake At Netflix

Filmmakers Michael Bay, Patrick Hughes and Gareth Evans are all teaming up for a reimagining of Evans’ iconic 2011 Indonesian action film “The Raid” at Netflix and XYZ Films. Evans directed the original film about an elite Indonesian S.W.A.T. team that becomes trapped in a run-down apartment...
MOVIES
Variety

Zhang Hanyu Stars in International Co-Production ‘Unspoken’ Filming in Canada

Principal photography has begun on “Unspoken,” toplining Chinese star Zhang Hanyu and written and directed by Chen Daming. Filming is taking place in China and Canada for a 2022 release. “Unspoken” is being produced by Huanxi Media and CMC Pictures of CMC Inc., with an international production team led by Court Five’s Mark Ordesky and Jane Fleming, Chinese producer Han Sanping and CMC’s Ming Beaver Kwei. Former Columbia/TriStar president of production Chris Lee is an executive producer. Zhang is the first actor to win the “Grand Slam” of top acting honors in China, which is now the world’s largest film market. “Unspoken” also...
MOVIES
Deadline

International Insider: Berlin Is Back; Amazon/MGM’s Action Movie Deal; BAFTAs Incoming; Jana Bennett Remembered

Good afternoon. Christmas feels like a lifetime ago (just asks Boris Johnson) and 2022 is certainly in full swing. Here’s your weekly dose of the biggest news and deep-dives of the week. Read on. Berlin Is Back In-person: Grab your steins, the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival is happening, and it’s happening in person. While the adjacent European Film Market is taking place virtually, organizers confirmed this week that the festival will progress as a physical event, albeit with certain restrictions in place. International Insider, for one, can’t wait.  Covid-friendly: Although the industry and Berlin organizers are breathing a collective sigh of relief,...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Guardian

The best movies of 2021 … that you didn’t see

Makwa (Phoenix Wilson) may smoke cigarettes and wear a tough-guy leather jacket, but his face betrays the soft, doughy features of a pre-teen boy. Alternately neglected and beaten by his father, he’s an emotionally inarticulate knot of coiled rage. Cruelty is learned behaviour. The idea, that those who experience trauma are destined to repeat the cycle, is at the centre of the sinewy debut feature from Indigenous American writer-director Lyle Mitchell Corbine Jr. In the film, Makwa, a young Ojibwe boy living on a reservation in Wisconsin, commits a violent crime and escapes the consequences. When we revisit him as an adult, this time portrayed with icy detachment by a transfixing Michael Greyeyes, he’s reinvented himself. Living in Los Angeles, with an office job and a blond wife, he’s attempted to scrub himself of the culture he grew up around. But generational trauma leaves a stain. Simran Hans.
MOVIES
Deadline

Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie Join ‘All The Light We Cannot See’ Netflix Limited Series Adaptation

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie are set as leads opposite Aria Mia Loberti in Netflix’s All The Light We Cannot See, a four-part limited series adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s Pulitzer Prize-winning bestseller, from Shawn Levy and Steven Knight. Newcomer Loberti, who is blind, plays Marie-Laure, the blind teenager at the heart of the story, whose path collides with Werner, a German soldier, as they both try to survive the devastation of World War II in occupied France. Ruffalo will play Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris. Caring and clever, he’s determined to give his blind...
TV & VIDEOS
