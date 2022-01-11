ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Tom Watson named honorary starter for Masters

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time green jacket winner Tom Watson is an honorary starter at the Masters in April. Augusta National Golf Club chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement in a press release on Tuesday. "I am honored that Tom has accepted our invitation," Ridley said. "I look forward to commemorating his love...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jack Nicklaus continues to campaign for the governing bodies to roll back the ball: 'They say they put a line in the sand but that line in the sand keeps getting wider. They keep crossing it.'

If Jack Nicklaus has said it once, he’s said it a thousand times: he believes the golf ball goes too far. Golf’s distance dilemma has been debated for years. Nicklaus has been arguing for golf’s governing bodies to roll back the distance of the golf ball since the 1970s. “I said, guys, look at this now because this is going to be a problem,” Nicklaus said.
GOLF
AFP

Two eagles lift Henley to Sony Open clubhouse lead

Russell Henley fired two eagles in a seven-under-par 63 on Friday to take a three-shot clubhouse lead midway through the second round of the US PGA Tour Sony Open in Hawaii. Henley, who started the day tied for second behind defending champion Kevin Na, opened with a birdie on the 10th hole at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, and after a bogey at the 16th he kickstarted his round at the 18th, where he holed out from a greenside bunker for eagle. He gave back a stroke with a bogey at the first, then picked up six strokes in his last six holes -- a storming finish capped by a 29-foot eagle at the par-five ninth. "Nice to finish like that," Henley said. "I don't remember the last time I had two eagles in the same round, but it's definitely exciting."
HONOLULU, HI
Gary Player
Jack Nicklaus
Tom Green
The Independent

Neil Robertson dominates Barry Hawkins to win second Masters title

Neil Robertson claimed his second Masters title with a 10-4 victory over Barry Hawkins at Alexandra Palace.The 39-year-old Australian champion in 2012, dominated after Hawkins suffered from a slice of misfortune in the fifth frame with the score at 2-2.Hawkins fouled the green with his sleeve and Robertson, who took advantage of a free ball to clear and take the frame, never looked back to take the £250,000 winner’s prize.Neil Robertson has won the @CazooUK Masters, beating Barry Hawkins 10-4 in the final #CazooMasters @nr147 pic.twitter.com/4TRDVYy1kc— World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) January 16, 2022“I’m so happy to win this wonderful...
#The Masters#Tournament#Augusta National
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, Nordegren has been incredible

In April 2021, a couple of weeks after his accident, a source revealed to People’s magazine that Tiger Woods was spending as much time as possible with his kids. The mother of his kids, Elin Nordegren, is his ex-wife, and they separated in 2010. However, as the source revealed,...
GOLF

