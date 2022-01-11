Terry Bradshaw Documentary Special From HBO Sports and NFL Films to Debut in February

The central mysteries of “Yellowjackets” are as tantalizing as the wilderness that inspires it: thick and even seductive with possibility, but also grounded in the banal pain of just trying to stay alive another day. As the show’s many threads intertwined and untangled over the course of its first hit season, it invited viewers to become as obsessive about figuring out what the hell might be going on as the teen girl plane crash survivors — and, 25 years later, their adult counterparts — onscreen. As Shauna (Sophie Nélisse and Melanie Lynskey), Taissa (Jasmine Savoy Brown and Tawny Cypress), Nat (Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis) fell deeper down the rabbit hole, so too did their audience. And as “Yellowjackets” spun its tales of trauma, loss, faith, and recovery, it also seemed to relish leaving just enough room for interpretation in its narrative that truly anything seems possible. When the worst and most unbelievable has already happened, why shouldn’t the subsequent questions have larger than life answers? The way “Yellowjackets” dances between reality and the supernatural, reality and delusion, reality and a slight enough twist on reality to make everyone question everything, is its most potent power — especially when, as is the case in the season finale, the show reveals most of the answers to be the most obvious.

