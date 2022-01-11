ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Landmine-detecting ‘hero’ rat Magawa dies at age 8

By John Clark
 5 days ago

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (WTVO) – Magawa, an award-winning rat famous for sniffing out landmines, has died at 8 years old.

Magawa, an African giant pouched rat, located more than 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia before retiring from his five-year career in June 2021. The year prior, he received a UK vet charity’s PDSA Gold Medal, sometimes called the “George Cross for animals,” according to the BBC .

Apopo, a Belgian charity based in Tanzania, trained Magawa and other rodents to alert human handlers to the location of landmines. The charity said that Magawa, their most successful, “passed away peacefully” over the weekend, though he had grown tired in his last days.

“All of us at Apopo are feeling the loss of Magawa and we are grateful for the incredible work he’s done,” the charity said in a statement .

His small stature, weighing 2.6 pounds and measuring just over 2 feet long, helped him to not trigger landmines as he walked over them. He covered more than 1.5 million square feet of land during his time as a detection rat.

Magawa’s discoveries decreased the risk for Cambodians of injury or death from landmines, Apopo said. According to the BBC, there are a suspected 6 million landmines in the country.

The Guardian

Landmine-hunting hero rat dies in Cambodia after stellar career

A landmine-hunting rat that was awarded a gold medal for heroism for clearing ordnance from the Cambodian countryside has died. Magawa, a giant African pouched rat originally from Tanzania, helped clear mines from about 225,000 square metres of land – the equivalent of 42 football pitches – over the course of his career.
The Independent

Cambodia’s famous mine-detecting hero rat dies after saving countless lives

A famous mine-clearing rat who was awarded a gold medal for bravery has died at the age of eight. The specially trained rat, named Magawa, sniffed out more than 100 landmines and explosives in Cambodia in an illustrious five-year career. Trained by the Belgian charity Apopo, the rodent would alert its handlers to the lethal mines so that they could be safely removed. Magawa, who located the explosives by sniffing out a chemical compound in the mines, cleared more than 141,000 sq m of land in total – the equivalent of 20 football pitches. The charity said the rat had...
The Independent

Elephants dying from eating plastic waste in Sri Lankan dump

Conservationists and veterinarians are warning that plastic waste in an open landfill in eastern Sri Lanka is killing elephants in the region, after two more were found dead over the weekend.Around 20 elephants have died over the last eight years after consuming plastic trash in the dump in Pallakkadu village in Ampara district, about 210 kilometers (130 miles) east of the capital, Colombo Examinations of the dead animals showed they had swallowed large amounts of nondegradable plastic that is found in the garbage dump, wildlife veterinarian Nihal Pushpakumara said. “Polythene, food wrappers, plastic, other non-digestibles and water were the...
