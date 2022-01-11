ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Ivory Coast goalkeeper to miss African Cup with doping ban

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ZURICH (AP) — Ivory Coast will be without goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo for the African Cup of Nations after he was provisionally suspended by FIFA for doping.

The governing body of soccer confirmed Gbohouo’s suspension on Tuesday, a day before Ivory Coast plays its opening game of the tournament against Equatorial Guinea.

FIFA didn’t give any more details about the ban, saying it couldn’t comment further because “proceedings are ongoing.”

Gbohouo, who plays for Ethiopian team Wolkite Ketema, started for Ivory Coast in its most recent World Cup qualifiers in October and November. He was one of four goalkeepers selected in the squad for the African Cup.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

