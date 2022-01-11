ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

DOE, Bronx community pitch in to help victims of horrific apartment fire

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PBXxz_0diiDozf00

Donations are pouring in for those families affected by the fire in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

Community members decided to act and help by giving donations to those in need.

The Department of Education is hosting a drive for the fire victims and is collecting items such as toiletries, food, shampoos, toothpaste and other necessities that these families will need as they go back into their home and start to rebuild their lives. They will be located on Zerega Avenue from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The DOE is just one of the many places that where people can make a donation and help the victims.

MORE: How you can help those affected in deadly Bronx fire

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doe#The Bronx#Charity#Fordham
News 12

Woman killed in subway shove at Times Square

A woman was pushed to her death in front of a subway train at the Times Square station Saturday, police said, a little more than a week after the mayor and governor announced plans to boost subway policing and outreach to homeless people in New York City's streets and trains.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
News 12

News 12

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy