DOE, Bronx community pitch in to help victims of horrific apartment fire

Donations are pouring in for those families affected by the fire in the Fordham section of the Bronx.

Community members decided to act and help by giving donations to those in need.

The Department of Education is hosting a drive for the fire victims and is collecting items such as toiletries, food, shampoos, toothpaste and other necessities that these families will need as they go back into their home and start to rebuild their lives. They will be located on Zerega Avenue from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The DOE is just one of the many places that where people can make a donation and help the victims.

MORE: How you can help those affected in deadly Bronx fire