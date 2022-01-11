ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga was attracted to playing Patrizia in House Of Gucci because she was an underdog: 'She tried so hard but she was never as shiny as the Guccis'

By Janelle Ash For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Lady Gaga's performance in House of Gucci is getting the recognition it deserves.

W Magazine featured the actress on the first cover of the new year, which highlights the best performances of 2021. This annual feature is curated by W’s editor-at-large Lynn Hirschberg.

In her interview, the 35-year-old actress and singer said she was attracted to playing Patrizia because she was an underdog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1qWO_0diiDkSl00
On top of the world: Lady Gaga's performance in House of Gucci is getting the recognition it deserves. W Magazine featured the actress on the first cover of the new year, which highlights the best performances of 2021 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wQID2_0diiDkSl00
A role of a lifetime: In her interview, the 35-year-old actress and singer said she was attracted to playing Patrizia because she was an underdog. Seen with Adam Driver in the film

'Fashion was a key part of Patrizia’s survival; she tried so hard, but she was never as shiny as the Guccis,' said the crooner.

She added that Patrizia was a climber.

'Patrizia was a disco queen who so wanted to be a socialite. When she was just 12 years old, her mother showed her photos of eligible bachelors,' she said.

'I felt Patrizia would dance like she was underwater, like she was coming up for air. Everything about her had to do with striving. At the disco, she knew she was seen—and in a way, it was the last time she was free.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPWiX_0diiDkSl00
Fashion minded: 'Fashion was a key part of Patrizia’s survival; she tried so hard, but she was never as shiny as the Guccis,' said the crooner 

Go for an elegant jumpsuit by Saint Laurent like Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga oozed sophistication as she posed for the latest cover of W Magazine. The House of Gucci star slipped into a cut-out floral-embellished Saint Laurent jumpsuit. Accented with a bold red lip and swept back blonde locks, she radiated beauty.

We love a jumpsuit this time of year, it's really a great option when going out on the town or even more formal events. The large red flower adds a bit of color and drama too! Click the image to shop the current Saint Laurent collection and keep shopping with one of the look-alike jumpsuits we've lined up in the Fashion Finder carousel.

DailyMail.com may earn commission on sales from these product links

...NOW GET ONE LIKE IT

Gaga also discussed what it was like to get into character for her role as Maurizo Gucci's wife, Patrizia.

'The most important element in becoming Patrizia was dyeing my own hair brown,' she said.

'I couldn’t be blonde with that Italian accent—I was still myself. It was also important to me that the film not be a red carpet.

Gaga continued on with the magazine about the romantic chemistry seen between her character, Patrizia, and Maurizo Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

'Romantic scenes can’t just be two people who look good together—there has to be that nonverbal communication,' she said.

In W magazine Gaga looked incredible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1beUY7_0diiDkSl00
She stood out: She added that Patrizia was a climber. 'Patrizia was a disco queen who so wanted to be a socialite. When she was just 12 years old, her mother showed her photos of eligible bachelors,' she said 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2AXn_0diiDkSl00
Dark edge: In the issue, The Bad Romance singer brought a dark edge to the magazine as she was photographed by Tim Walker holding her own head in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other

In one photo she wore a white dress with white platform boots.

She also stunned in a black pantsuit with a bright red flower stealing the show on her chest.

The pantsuit featured a cut-out that exposed the top of her tummy and fastened behind her neck in a criss-cross design.

In the issue, The Bad Romance singer brought a dark edge to the magazine as she was photographed by Tim Walker holding her own head in one hand and a pair of scissors in the other.

Lady Gaga wore a red cape that draped around her head in the first image and in the second, she has on the same attire, but her face is missing.

The star's look was styled by W Magazine’s Editor-in-Chief, Sara Moonves. Lady Gaga's blonde hair was pulled back as she showed off her features with a smoky eye shadow look and a bold red lip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uD4st_0diiDkSl00
Admiration: 'I felt Patrizia would dance like she was underwater, like she was coming up for air. Everything about her had to do with striving. At the disco, she knew she was seen—and in a way, it was the last time she was free.' Seen at the premiere in November 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9Cd2_0diiDkSl00
The cast: Lady Gaga was joined by her fellow co-stars (from left), Salma Hayek, Jared Leto and Adam Driver at the UK premiere of House of Gucci in November 

This year’s Best Performance issue features a total of 10 different covers, which highlights some of the biggest stars seen in 2021.

The unique covers include highlights on Cate Blanchett, Gemma Chan, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Adam Driver, Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart, Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne and Denzel Washington.

'This year’s films, many shot amid the pandemic, have a common theme celebrating family in all its forms,' W Magazine said when describing their decision for the 10 covers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVuuM_0diiDkSl00
Gemma Chan: Chan's cover look showcased a cow print look, with a belt that cinched her wait and a black fur hood
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Z1wU_0diiDkSl00
Benedict Cumberbatch: Benedict Cumberbatch was bright and festive on the 2022 cover as he wore a yellow bucket hat, with sunglasses and a pencil behind his ear as he admired a stem of daisies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbBX8_0diiDkSl00
Jennifer Hudson: Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous in purple as she wore a purple dress with the word 'Fendi' printed all over it and she had a corner of an iPhone between her lips

'From the corrosive and complicated, ambitious and sexy, to joyous, close and rebellious - their performances were vibrant, captivating, mesmerizing, devastating, intimate, complex and so much more.'

Gemma Chan's cover look showcased a cow print look, with a belt that cinched her wait and a black fur hood. Benedict Cumberbatch was bright and festive on the 2022 cover as he wore a yellow bucket hat, with sunglasses and a pencil behind his ear as he admired a stem of daisies.

Jennifer Hudson looked gorgeous in purple as she wore a purple dress with the word 'Fendi' printed all over it and she had a corner of an iPhone between her lips. Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne wore very vibrant looks, with bright pink lipstick and pink and orange hair peeking under their hats as they held each other close.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eM5qZ_0diiDkSl00
Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne: Tilda Swinton and Honor Swinton Byrne wore very vibrant looks, with bright pink lipstick and pink and orange hair peeking under their hats as they held each other close 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJhhc_0diiDkSl00
Denzel Washington: Denzel Washington wore a more classic look as he sat down with a grin on his face in an all black suit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SGfL3_0diiDkSl00
Kristen Stewart: Kristen Stewart was pictured in a yellow, tweed workwear suit with yellow gloves as she held a yellow rose

Denzel Washington wore a more classic look as he sat down with a grin on his face in an all black suit. Kristen Stewart was pictured in a yellow, tweed workwear suit with yellow gloves as she held a yellow rose.

Cate Blanchett covered the 2022 issue with a big grin on her face as she fastened a yellow and green flower printed suit. The actress had bright yellow eyeshadow on and a blue shirt fastened with a black bowtie.

Adam Driver sported a classic look with his hands in the pants of his black suit, which was pulled together with a simple black tie. Jessica Chastain wore a black and white laced dress with one arm behind her back and another holding white roses close to her face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IaK1T_0diiDkSl00
Cate Blanchett: Cate Blanchett covered the 2022 issue with a big grin on her face as she fastened a yellow and green flower printed suit. The actress had bright yellow eyeshadow on and a blue shirt fastened with a black bowtie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ppmNp_0diiDkSl00
Adam Driver: Adam Driver sported a classic look with his hands in the pants of his black suit, which was pulled together with a simple black tie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PbIJN_0diiDkSl00
Jessica Chastain: Jessica Chastain wore a black and white laced dress with one arm behind her back and another holding white roses close to her face

