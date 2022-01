It was encouraging to see the commentary about community land trusts and the work being done in Lamoille County and Hardwick. Years ago, my then partner and I tried to start a rural cohousing community that would have preserved two working farms in the town of Ryegate. Despite some support from a private foundation and the Upper Valley Land Trust, the project failed to attract enough capital from potential residents — after the economic collapse of 2008.

RYEGATE, VT ・ 6 DAYS AGO