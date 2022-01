Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. The exterior of this South Boston home might remind you of Boston’s famous skinny house. Much like the noted spite house, it has a slender exterior (though not a record-breaking one), similar to the other rowhouses tucked in around it. But don’t be fooled: This place is not just plenty big on the inside—it also has a variety of spaces any home buyer would be lucky to have. Here you’ll get a private enclosed patio, California closets, private storage, and best of all, your own custom-built home bar.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO