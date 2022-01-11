Album Of The Week: Earl Sweatshirt SICK!

A new Young Dolph tribute album has been announced. Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, a compilation dedicated to the memory of the label's co-founder and CEO who was shot and killed in Memphis in November of last year, will be released on January 21. The project will include new songs from Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and others. Jay Fizzle, Paper Route Empire's longest-tenured artist, sets the tone with the soulful lead single "LLD." With a powerful gospel choir harmonies supporting him, Fizzle pays respect to his cousin, rapping: "My brother, my day one, my cousin, my homie, my best friend, my biggest fan. Now you gone, left me lonely." Listen to the song below.
Comments / 0