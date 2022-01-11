ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip Hop

Album Of The Week: Earl Sweatshirt SICK!

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a way, it’s a shame that Earl Sweatshirt already made an album called Some Rap Songs. The title of Earl’s last album was a feint and a provocation, since the songs on Some Rap Songs didn’t really sound like anyone’s functional definition of “rap songs.” Instead, they sounded like a...

Pitchfork

The Weeknd Releasing New Album Dawn FM This Week

The Weeknd has announced a new album. Dawn FM is out this Friday, January 7. Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, frequent collaborator Oneohtrix Point Never, and, mysteriously, the actor Jim Carrey feature on the record. Check out the trailer below. In a message he posted on Instagram last...
MUSIC
Variety

Coachella 2022 Full Lineup Revealed: Harry Styles, Kanye West and Billie Eilish to Headline

Harry Styles will join headliners Billie Eilish and Kanye West at the Coachella festival, sources confirm to Variety. Swedish House Mafia are also expected to perform, although it is unclear whether or not they are headliners. The official announcement and full lineup were released on Wednesday evening. This will be the’ first performance at the festival by Styles, who sources say may release new music before the performance. He recently completed the biggest North American tour by any major artist since the pandemic began in early 2020, although he has not released a new album since “Fine Line” in December of...
MUSIC
energy941.com

The Weeknd Album Coming This Week

The Weeknd will be releasing his new album this Friday. After playing with his fans’ emotions, the Canadian singer announced on social media that his next album, Dawn FM will drop this Friday. He also released a trailer for the album that he describes as “A new sonic universe...
MUSIC
The FADER

A Young Dolph tribute album is out next week

A new Young Dolph tribute album has been announced. Paper Route Empire Presents: Long Live Dolph, a compilation dedicated to the memory of the label's co-founder and CEO who was shot and killed in Memphis in November of last year, will be released on January 21. The project will include new songs from Key Glock, Big Moochie Grape, Kenny Muney, and others. Jay Fizzle, Paper Route Empire's longest-tenured artist, sets the tone with the soulful lead single "LLD." With a powerful gospel choir harmonies supporting him, Fizzle pays respect to his cousin, rapping: "My brother, my day one, my cousin, my homie, my best friend, my biggest fan. Now you gone, left me lonely." Listen to the song below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Ben Marc – “Mustard”

London jazz performer Ben Marc — real name Neil Charles — already has a decorated resume. He previously performed with Sun Ra Arkestra and Ethiopian jazz musician Mulatu Astatke. He also worked on Jonny Greenwood’s score for Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Master. In December, he released the Breathe Suite EP, and we’ve already heard singles “Give Me Time” and “Way We Are.” Now, Marc has announced that his debut solo album Glass Effect will arrive in the spring via Innovative Leisure. Along with the news is a heady instrumental single “Mustard.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Stream Ryley Walker’s New So Certain EP

Ryley Walker released his most recent album, the great Course In Fable, under a year ago. But if you know Walker, you know he’s prolific — and if you listened to our recent Callin Me Maybe with him and his former roommate Patrick Stickles, you also knew Walker was teasing some new music already. Today, we get to hear some of that. Walker has returned with a new EP called So Certain.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Spiritualized – “Crazy”

In November we received the welcome news that a new Spiritualized album was on the way, the first since 2018’s And Nothing Hurt. With the release of lead single “Always Together With You,” Jason Pierce announced the impending arrival of Everything Was Beautiful. Now he has shared a second advance track called “Crazy” ahead of the album’s late February release.
MUSIC
Stereogum

J.I.D – “Surround Sound” (Feat. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)

The scarily talented young Atlanta rap star J.I.D hasn’t released a full-length since his great 2018 breakout DiCaprio 2, but this does not appear to be a problem for him. In the past three years, J.I.D has collaborated with big-deal artists like Doja Cat and James Blake, and he’s continued to annihilate all his guest-verses. Last year, J.I.D linked up with Imagine Dragons to make “Enemy,” the theme song for the animated Netflix show Arcane, and it became his biggest-ever hit. Later this year, J.I.D will play Coachella, and he’s higher up on the bill than a lot of big name rappers who have much newer albums.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. As usual, a quiet first...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Best New Tracks: Cordae, Earl Sweatshirt, Saba x Krazyie Bone and More

As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by highly-anticipated full-length releases from Cordae and Earl Sweatshirt, who both dropped off From A Birds Eye View and SICK! respectively. Also joining this selection are offerings from Saba and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Bonobo, J.I.D with 21 Savage and Baby Tate, EARTHGANG, Murda Beatz with Blxst and Wale, Mitski, Cautious Clay and Robert Glasper with Killer Mike, BJ the Chicago Kid and Big K.R.I.T.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kae Tempest – “More Pressure” (Feat. Kevin Abstract)

Kae Tempest is a “British spoken word artist, rapper, poet, novelist, and playwright.” They’ve twice been nominated for the UK’s prestigious Mercury Prize, and they’ve received numerous honors for their various poetry collections, the 2016 novel The Bricks That Built The Houses, and last year’s play Paradise. Now they’re returning with The Line Is A Curve, produced by longtime producer Dan Carey and executive produced by Rick Rubin, whose American Recordings is co-releasing it with Republic.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Kevin Devine – “Albatross”

Kevin Devine has announced a new album, Nothing’s Real, So Nothing’s Wrong, his first full-length since 2016’s Instigator. Devine worked on his 10th studio album with producer Chris Bracco, putting it together largely remotely over the past couple years. Today, Devine is introducing the new project with lead single “Albatross,” a cinematically expansive track that builds to a plucked-out breakdown where Devine hits on the album’s title: “Pick a god and start to pray/ Good Ganesha/ Shiva’s arms/ Jesus Christ in camouflage/ If you’re sinking sing along/ Nothing’s real so nothing’s wrong.” Here’s Devine on the song:
MUSIC
Stereogum

Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup Headlined By J. Cole, Tool, & Stevie Nicks

The lineup for Bonnaroo 2022 is here. The festival returns to the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN this year from June 16 through 19, after last year’s already-delayed festival was cancelled at the last minute due to flooding from a hurricane. Bonnaroo 2022 is headlined by J. Cole, Tool, and Stevie Nicks, with DJ Gryffin getting top billing on Thursday night.
MANCHESTER, TN
Stereogum

Robert Glasper – “Black Superhero” (Feat. Killer Mike, Big K.R.I.T., & BJ The Chicago Kid)

Robert Glasper has officially announced Black Radio III — it’ll arrive on February 25, almost exactly 10 years after Glasper released the first album in his Black Radio series. This one features the previously-released singles “Better Than I Imagined” and “Shine” plus guest appearances from Q-Tip, Jennifer Hudson, Yebba, Common, Ty Dolla $ign, Esperanza Spalding, and more.
MUSIC
Variety

‘Yellowjackets’ Composers Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker on Drafting the Perfect Indie-Rock Theme Song, and Why the ’90s Are Back

The ’90s: back! Also back: overwhelming existential dread! They’re two great tastes that taste great together, as any fan of Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets” can attest. Besides all the mid-’90s pop and indie-rock needle drops that pop up amid the calmer moments in the show’s sometimes horrific storm, there’s also music of an uneasier nature coming from the two musicians responsible for both the score and original songs, both ’90s veterans: Craig Wedren of the band Shudder to Think, and Anna Waronker of That Dog. Without resorting to cannibalism, these two formed a few survival skills of their own, in escaping...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

New Music Friday - New Albums From Earl Sweatshirt, Cordae, Gunna, Jim Jones + More

We’ve only made it two weeks into January, but 2022 is already shaping up to be an excellent year for Hip Hop and R&B music. This round-up of New Music Friday is a particularly excellent collection of new albums from around the country. To start, we run through SICK!, the newest album from Earl Sweatshirt. From there we traverse to the world of Cordae’s second album, From a Bird’s Eye View.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

FKA Twigs’ ‘Caprisongs’ Is an Unbridled Thrill

Magdalene, the 2019 album by British-pop polymath FKA Twigs, was as exquisite as it was excruciating, nearly every song writhing with the anguish she experienced after a shattering period of heartache, loneliness, and health challenges. Shortly before making the album, she had several fibroids removed from her uterus — small tumors she described as “a fruit bowl of pain” lodged in her abdomen — and went through two intensely public breakups: In 2020, she filed a lawsuit detailing the emotional, physical, and mental abuse she’d suffered when she was with a famous Hollywood actor. Her traumas were splayed out for...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Buke And Gase & RahRah Gabor – “Taste Up”

Long-running experimental pop duo Buke And Gase are teaming up with rising Newark rapper Rahrah Gabor, the moniker of former schoolteacher Mariella “Lala” Jimenez, for a collaborative EP aptly entitled Buke and Gase + Rahrah Gabor EP. “This EP with Rahrah Gabor is an experimental collaboration between three...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Cordae Debuts “Chronicles” On Fallon & Shares Details Of New Album From A Bird’s Eye View, Out Friday

The music industry is trying very hard to make the prestige-y young rapper Cordae happen. On Friday, the former YBN Cordae will release his sophomore album From A Bird’s Eye View. In recent months, Cordae has shared singles like “Super” and the Lil Wayne collab “Sinister.” On Twitter yesterday, Cordae announced that the album would feature guest appearances from people like Eminem, H.E.R., Lil Durk, and Gunna. He’s also got one song, “Champagne Glasses,” that’ll feature Freddie Gibbs, Nas, and Stevie Wonder. That should be interesting.
MUSIC

