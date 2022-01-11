Koe Wetzel coming to the Brandon Amphitheater
BRANDON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – According to Red Mountain Entertainment, Koe Wetzel is coming to Brandon Amphitheater on Friday, April 22.Megadeth, Lamb of God performing in Brandon in April
Special guest includes Kolby Cooper and Pecos & The Rooftops.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, January 14 at 10:00 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com .
