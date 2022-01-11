Catholic Charities 40th Annual Mardi Gras Event Goes Virtual

If you love to go "treasure" hunting for vintage clothing and collectibles, you'll want to mark your calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest on January 29th. Twin Cities Vintage Fest (TCVF) is Minnesota’s largest vintage shopping event specializing in 80’s and 90’s vintage. Feel the nostalgia as your browse the vintage pieces from over 1oo vendors hand selected to bring the most variety. Whether you’re bargain hunting or looking for rare collectibles to add to your collection, you’re sure to find it at TCVF.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO