Sherburne County, MN

Catholic Charities 40th Annual Mardi Gras Event Goes Virtual

By Alex Svejkovsky
 5 days ago
ST. CLOUD -- The annual Mardi Gras gala and fundraiser scheduled for later this month is going virtual again. Catholic Charities announced the change Tuesday. The...

Annual Charity Challenge Raises Over $540,000

ST. CLOUD -- The numbers are in for this past holiday season's Charity Challenge. The Norman C. Skalicky Foundation and the Central Minnesota Community Foundation raised more than $540,000, including a $100,000 match from the Norman C. Skalicky Foundation. All proceeds of the Charity Challenge go to support Catholic Charities,...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Like Old Junk? Mark Your Calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest

If you love to go "treasure" hunting for vintage clothing and collectibles, you'll want to mark your calendar for Twin Cities Vintage Fest on January 29th. Twin Cities Vintage Fest (TCVF) is Minnesota’s largest vintage shopping event specializing in 80’s and 90’s vintage. Feel the nostalgia as your browse the vintage pieces from over 1oo vendors hand selected to bring the most variety. Whether you’re bargain hunting or looking for rare collectibles to add to your collection, you’re sure to find it at TCVF.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
