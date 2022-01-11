ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Serbian PM comments on Djokovic PCR test

By Long Reads
BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Serbian Prime Minister, Ana Brnabić, has said it would be "a clear breach...

www.bbc.co.uk

The Independent

Novak Djokovic’s controversial beliefs and why he is opposed to the vaccine

According to Novak Djokovic, one of the defining days of his career came in the summer of 2010. He had already won his first grand slam title, but a recurring shortness of breath was plaguing him in matches. To watch Djokovic now is to see one of the world’s most obstinately enduring athletes in action. He covers the tennis court with almost robotic efficiency, always two steps ahead of his flagging opponents. Back then, it was Djokovic who felt unusually jaded. On several occasions, in the heat of arduous matches, he even called for medical breaks out of fear...
TENNIS
The Independent

Has Novak Djokovic been deported as Emma Raducanu returns? 2022 Australian Open talking points

The Australian Open gets under way on Monday after what has been an extraordinary build-up.With Novak Djokovic’s participation still undecided following his latest visa cancellation, talk of tennis and the stories that may lie ahead at Melbourne Park was very much on hold.Here, we pick out five talking points for the tournament.The Djokovic question View this post on Instagram A post shared by Novak Djokovic (@djokernole)Will he, won’t he? The wait goes on for Novak Djokovic with less than 72 hours...
TENNIS
Person
Ana Brnabić
Person
Novak Djokovic
The Independent

Nadal, others on Djokovic saga: 'Bit tired of the situation'

Rafael Nadal s first Grand Slam match in more than seven months is on the horizon, he is coming back from a painful left foot problem that limited him to one tournament over the last half of last season and he got COVID-19 in December.Plenty to talk about, right? This is, after all, the owner of 20 major championships and one of the most significant figures in the history of tennis. His mere presence at an Australian Open pre-tournament news conference Saturday was newsworthy — or, rather, would have been on pretty much any other occasion.Ah, yes, the run-up...
TENNIS
The Independent

Can anybody dethrone Novak and Naomi? 10 players to watch at Australian Open

The first grand slam of the year is quickly upon us and this year’s Australian Open has already made headline news in a different type of court.While the matter involving Novak Djokovic still remains in the air, focus is starting to switch on the action at Melbourne Park.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at 10 players, from the men’s and women’s game, who will be eyeing a standout tournament.Novak DjokovicI’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that....
TENNIS
The Independent

Djokovic entangles sponsors in Australian Open vax uproar

A lot of people are angry at Novak Djokovic And his sponsors may just wait it out.The world’s top-ranked men’s tennis player is the top seed and defending champion at the Australian Open. But it’s unclear if he can compete Monday after Australian officials again revoked his visa because he lacks a COVID-19 vaccine, leaving his attorneys to appeal his possible deportation.The Serbian, known for his gluten-free diet and use of hyperbaric chambers, isn’t giving up the fight to seek his 21st Grand Slam. It's his chance to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the men’s recordholder —...
NFL
#Serbian#Pcr#Covid
AFP

Australian Open players tire of Djokovic saga - 'no one' bigger than event

Players at the Australian Open were on Saturday growing tired of the Novak Djokovic visa saga overshadowing the opening Grand Slam of the year with Rafael Nadal declaring no one was bigger than the tournament. World number one Djokovic has again been detained in Australia after authorities ripped up his visa for a second time and declared he was a threat to the public. He is facing deportation with his chances of defending his men's title at Melbourne Park looking increasingly slim. His lawyers are battling to keep him in the country in a controversy that has dragged on for over a week.
TENNIS
Tennis
BBC
Sports
The Independent

Rafael Nadal: Australian Open is much more important than any player

The Australian Open is more important than a single player and will be a great tournament “with or without” Novak Djokovic according to Rafael Nadal The Spaniard has made it clear on a number of occasions that he disagrees with Djokovic’s resistance to Covid-19 vaccination and the degree to which his ongoing visa battle has overshadowed the tournament is clearly a frustration to many.Speaking at his pre-tournament press conference, Nadal said: “It’s very clear that Novak Djokovic is one of the best players of the history, without a doubt. But there is no one player in history that’s more...
TENNIS
AFP

Australia cancels Djokovic visa again: immigration minister

Australia's government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time Friday as it sought to deport the tennis superstar after he arrived in the country without a Covid-19 vaccine. Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government "is firmly committed to protecting Australia's borders, particularly in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic," Hawke said in a statement.
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Andy Murray ‘won’t kick Novak Djokovic when he’s down’ after Australia cancels Serbian’s visa

Andy Murray has refused to criticise Novak Djokovic after the world No 1’s Australian visa was cancelled for a second time, saying: “I’m not going to start kicking Novak whilst he’s down.”Immigration minister Alex Hawke intervened on Friday to revoke Djokovic’s visa on public health grounds, after the unvaccinated tennis player had fought for an exemption to Australia’s strict rules on visitors being vaccinated against Covid-19.After winning a thrilling match at the ATP to reach the final, defeating Reilly Opelka 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, Murray reiterated his point that the visa saga has been negative for everyone involved.Follow all the latest...
TENNIS
TheConversationAU

Novak Djokovic has long divided opinion. Now, his legacy will be complicated even further

After a convoluted and shambolic visa approval process, followed by questions about his movements over the past month and the information provided to Australian border officials, Immigration Minister Alex Hawke has cancelled Novak Djokovic’s visa. The decision is a major blow to Djokovic, who is tied with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at 20 Grand Slam singles titles, the most ever by a male player. While his lawyers will attempt to challenge the latest visa cancellation, Djokovic is unlikely to chase history at his most successful Grand Slam tournament. The decision is also a blow to the Australian Open. With Federer...
TENNIS

