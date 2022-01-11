ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunwoody, GA

New furniture store proposed for Dunwoody raises concerns about trees

By Sammie Purcell
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fJoDq_0diiAbhH00

During Monday’s Dunwoody City Council meeting, tree preservation was a point of contention for a rezoning request to allow a new-to-market furniture store at 11 Ravinia Parkway.

According to city documents, the empty lot at the corner of Ravinia Parkway and Ashford Dunwoody Road was previously slated to hold a 156-key hotel, 41,400 square feet of retail or restaurant space, and a three-level parking deck. The council approved that rezoning in 2019, conditional to the construction of that hotel.

The new application for the property is requesting to modify the conditions of that zoning to allow for a two-story, 110,000-square-foot furniture retail showroom from the company Living Spaces Furniture on the property. The applicant is also requesting the construction of 37 surface parking spaces and 132 subsurface parking spaces.

  • A rendering of the courtyard and building at 11 Ravinia Parkway.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324V14_0diiAbhH00
    Existing trees at the corner of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Ravinia Parkway.

Senior Planner Madalyn Smith said that the Public Works department accepted the crosswalk as a reasonable alternative to the sidewalk, but in return they have requested that the applicant provide a 20-foot easement to the city to accommodate any future improvements.

“If at some point the city does want to go in there and do some sort of connectivity project, they have the ability to do so,” Smith said.

The application also requests a variance that would allow relief from street frontage requirements on Ravinia Parkway, citing the preservation of trees as a major reason. The site plan for the property also shows the property preserving a group of trees at the corner of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Ravinia Parkway and creating a courtyard in that area.

“Essentially, they’re asking to not have to build the sidewalk in that area,” Smith said. “Instead, they are proposing a crosswalk across Ravinia Parkway, and that will connect with the existing sidewalk infrastructure that’s on the other side of the road.”

If approved, staff recommends removing a driveway and a curb cut from the original site plan to ensure protection of a stretch of mature, large oak trees along Ravinia Parkway. However, attorney Den Webb spoke on behalf of the applicant and said the curb cut staff recommends removing could negatively impact truck deliveries for the showroom. Webb suggested an alternative which would remove some parking spaces in an attempt to try and preserve those trees.

While the council did not lean one way or another, they did agree that saving the trees should be the priority.

“We’ve got to figure out the curb cut,” said Mayor Lynn Deutsch. “Part of the inherent beauty and what makes Ravinia different than say something you’ll find in Brookhaven or Sandy Springs is the tree line gateway, and it was done intentionally … I anticipate the next week or so, you’ll work that out with staff.”

Some council members expressed concern over whether the furniture store would be a good fit for the city. Living Spaces Furniture represents famous TV personality designers such as Chip and Joanna Gaines from the show “Fixer Upper” and Jonathan and Drew Scott, known as “The Property Brothers.”

“What do we do with 110,000-square-foot shopping space that is owned by a company in California when the TV personalities get divorced, and their show goes away,” said Councilmember Stacey Harris. “What I don’t want to end up with is … a 110,000-square-foot empty building that we don’t know what to do with.”

The rezoning is expected to come back before the council at its next meeting. Residents can watch the presentation and the Jan. 10 meeting in its entirety on the city’s Facebook page.

The post New furniture store proposed for Dunwoody raises concerns about trees appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Building permit, financing secured for key development in South Dwntn project

Real estate investment firm Newport has secured $75 million in debt financing and a building permit from the city for a key development – the mixed-use 222 Mitchell – in the South Dwntn project. 222 Mitchell will be a 330,000-square-foot mixed-use campus, including a new park and a 27,000-square-foot rooftop with panoramic views of Downtown. […] The post Building permit, financing secured for key development in South Dwntn project appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody postpones ‘MLK Day of Service’

Dunwoody has postponed its “MLK Day of Service” events at Brook Run Park due to weather concerns.  The day of service was initially supposed to take place on Jan. 17, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and would have included tree and daffodil plantings, picnic table restoration, and general park cleanup. However, the day […] The post Dunwoody postpones ‘MLK Day of Service’ appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs seeking input on safety of Roswell Road

The city of Sandy Springs is looking to gather feedback about safety issues along Roswell Road. A community meeting will be held virtually on Jan. 24, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Register here. It will be the first of several engagement opportunities planned as part of the Roswell Road Access Management Plan. The plan aims […] The post Sandy Springs seeking input on safety of Roswell Road appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to allow for virtual city meetings

Dunwoody passed an emergency COVID-19 ordinance to allow for virtual meetings at its Monday Dunwoody City Council meeting. The ordinance would allow for the city to hold virtual meetings for all boards and commissions due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases, and would also allow for residents to participate in public comment virtually. According to […] The post Dunwoody to allow for virtual city meetings appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
State
California State
Dunwoody, GA
Business
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Dunwoody, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
City
Dunwoody, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody swears in two new council members and incumbent

Dunwoody swore in two new council members during a Dunwoody City Council meeting on Monday.  Rob Price, the council member for District 2, and Catherine Lautenbacher, the new council member for District 1, both took the oath for City Council as well as the Dunwoody Public Facilities Authority at the Jan. 10 meeting. The Public […] The post Dunwoody swears in two new council members and incumbent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven asks for input on social justice recommendations

The city of Brookhaven will hold two meetings to receive public input on its social justice commission’s recommendations.  The city formed the Social Justice, Race, and Equity Commission (SJREC) in September of 2020 to address issues of diversity and social justice in the city. The commission presented its 18 recommendations to the city during a […] The post Brookhaven asks for input on social justice recommendations appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

2022 Predictions: Bob Fiscella, Dunwoody Homeowners Association

Editor’s Note: 2022 certainly promises to be another news-filled year, from a continued fight against COVID-19 to a debate over whether Buckhead should break off from Atlanta. Reporter Newspapers surveyed local leaders to hear what they think will be the biggest issues in the next 12 months. See all the predictions here. Bob Fiscella, President, […] The post 2022 Predictions: Bob Fiscella, Dunwoody Homeowners Association appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Plan to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School called ‘shameful’ by city planners

Atlanta Public Schools’ proposal to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School has been called “shameful” by the Atlanta Urban Design Commission (AUDC). Shuttered since 2004, the 1915 structure in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood has become blighted and residents have complained about squatters and homeless people on the property. Located at 335 Sawtell Ave., the school is […] The post Plan to demolish historic Lakewood Elementary School called ‘shameful’ by city planners appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joanna Gaines
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody unveils first permanent mural in Brook Run Park

The first permanent mural at Dunwoody’s Brook Run Park aims to inspire residents to be kind not just to each other, but to their environment too.  The new mural is called “Be Kind,” and sits near the Barclay Drive entrance to the park, according to the city of Dunwoody. Local artist Megan Watters said she […] The post Dunwoody unveils first permanent mural in Brook Run Park appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Local police departments ask school district for automated traffic enforcement

Local police departments are calling for the DeKalb County School District to allow for automated speed enforcement in school zones, but school district officials are worried about public engagement and equity.  Dunwoody Police Chief Billy Grogan, Brookhaven Police Chief Gary Yandura, Doraville Police Chief Charles Atkinson, and Chamblee Police Chief Kerry Thomas held a press […] The post Local police departments ask school district for automated traffic enforcement appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven City Centre to prioritize connectivity

Brookhaven’s new City Centre is expected to prioritize walkability, connectivity, and outdoor spaces, according to a presentation at a Brookhaven Planning Commission meeting on Wednesday.  During a Jan. 5 work session, the Planning Commission heard a presentation from Bob Hughes, who works with the architectural firm HGOR. According to Hughes, the City Centre will be […] The post Brookhaven City Centre to prioritize connectivity appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Mayor Dickens announces key players in his new administration

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced key players in his new administration on Monday, including Lisa Y. Gordon as Chief Operating Officer. As president and CEO of Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, Gordon launched the organization’s $25 million affordable home development, Browns Mill Village, in southeast Atlanta. She was also was the architect of the City of Atlanta’s […] The post Mayor Dickens announces key players in his new administration appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Infrastructure#Public Works Department#Dunwoody City Council#Living Spaces Furniture
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Dunwoody to consider COVID-related emergency ordinance

On Monday, Dunwoody City Council will consider an emergency ordinance to allow for virtual meetings. The council is considering the ordinance due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the highly contagious Omicron variant. According to the Georgia Department of Public Health as of Jan. 5, in the last two weeks there have been 170,751 […] The post Dunwoody to consider COVID-related emergency ordinance appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DUNWOODY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Former Methodist chapel, offices transformed into loft apartments in Downtown

The former headquarters of the North Georgia Methodist Conference at 159 Ralph McGill Blvd. in Downtown has been transformed into the newly opened Revival Lofts. Braden Fellman Group, Choate + Hertlein Architects, and Beacon Construction are the team behind the project. The office and 12-sided octagonal chapel were originally completed in 1967, but sat abandoned […] The post Former Methodist chapel, offices transformed into loft apartments in Downtown appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval on new medical lab

The Brookhaven Planning Commission has recommended approval for a rezoning that would allow a new medical office to be built in Brookhaven’s District 4.  The new medical office building would be located at the currently vacant property 3020 Clairmont Road and operate as a DNA testing facility. The application originally came before the Planning Commission […] The post Brookhaven Planning Commission recommends approval on new medical lab appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs may wait until council retreat to allocate millions in revenue

Sandy Springs City Council may wait until after their council planning retreat in February before approving how to spend most of the city’s $67.3 million unassigned fund balance, several members said during its Jan. 4 work session. The city ended up with a large fund balance after setting a conservative budget based on revenue fears […] The post Sandy Springs may wait until council retreat to allocate millions in revenue appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs puts Burnett on TSPLOST oversight committee

Chris Burnett served in his last meeting on Sandy Springs City Council on Dec. 21, but Mayor Rusty Paul already has called on him to serve the city as its representative on the Fulton County Citizen Oversight Council for TSPLOST 2022-2027. The position requires someone with a financial background and knowledge of the program to […] The post Sandy Springs puts Burnett on TSPLOST oversight committee appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Brookhaven to host MLK Day outdoor dinner

Brookhaven will host its sixth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day dinner celebration on Jan. 17.  The event will be held in the parking lot of the Brookhaven MARTA station at 1268 Apple Valley Road and will begin at 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. In years past, the event has been held in […] The post Brookhaven to host MLK Day outdoor dinner appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Sandy Springs apartment complex sells for $132.6 million

A 35-acre apartment complex in Sandy Springs has sold for $132.6 million. Atlanta-based Clark Ventures announced Wednesday that it sold Park at Abernathy Square, a 484-unit community on Roswell Road just north of Abernathy Road. San Francisco-based Stockbridge Capital Group bought the property. According to Atlanta Business Chronicle, the deal that closed Dec. 22 was […] The post Sandy Springs apartment complex sells for $132.6 million appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Start Spec office program part of reimagined Piedmont Center

The Ardent Companies has announced Start Spec, a speculative office program at Piedmont Center, the two million-square-foot, Class-A campus that spans 14 buildings in Buckhead. Interested companies will be able to choose from several flexible, creative offices paces, ranging from 2,200 to more than 7,000 square feet at the site located at 3525 Piedmont Road. […] The post Start Spec office program part of reimagined Piedmont Center appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy