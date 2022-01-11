ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Large-Scale Exhibition Of Pandemic Mural Art Is Coming To Pier 70 This Month

By Jamie Ferrell
 6 days ago

This free exhibition showcases dozens of colorful plywood murals that adorned the city’s streets during the height of the pandemic.

“The City Canvas: A Paint the Void Retrospective” is the nation’s largest exhibition of pandemic mural art, which visitors can see for free at Pier 70 in San Francisco on January 22-23 and 27-30. It’s a collection of unforgettable murals from the Paint the Void project, which funded over 130 public murals from 150 local artists in SF, Berkeley, and Oakland.

Mural by Max Ehrlman, photo by Lisa Vortman

The exhibition is free with RSVP and a suggested donation of $10 , and food and drinks will be available. Fault Radio has also curated a special music playlist for the event, featuring Bay Area-centric underground music.

Mural by Cleng Sumagaysay, photo by Travis Woodward

Paint the Void is a project from SF’s Building 180 and Art for Civil Discourse that works to support artists as essential workers for the public good. When blank plywood facades went up at the beginning of the pandemic, they were a stark daily reminder of the city’s uncertainty and anxiety. Paint the Void founders Shannon Riley and Meredith Winner saw an opportunity to uplift struggling artists, and quickly mobilized to raise funds and pair artists with local businesses. 130 murals went up across the Bay Area, helping to reflect each neighborhood’s character and improve aesthetics. The murals have been an enduring sign of hope for countless passersby.

Mural by Emily Fromm, photo by Lisa Vortman

“This exhibition is a celebration of the many artists who became essential workers on the front line of the pandemic, bringing hope and beauty to the city’s landscape during a dark time,” said Riley.

“Artists aren’t often thought of as essential workers, but they are. Even during the best of times, art in everyday urban spaces uplifts us and enhances our daily lives. During a crisis, it’s all the more important to celebrate our shared creativity, humanity, and resilience. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to share this work and honor Bay Area artists who stepped up to inspire us all.”

Mural by Cleng Sumagaysay, photo by Travis Woodward

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore 49 vibrant murals ranging between 4-43 feet long and up to 11.5 feet tall. Pier 70’s historic Building 12 is an old WWII shipbuilding site the size of a football field, and provides a dramatic industrial backdrop to these colorful creations. The building was newly restored in December, and this exhibition kicks off its new role as a space for city events, artisan retail, and more.

Photo by Jeriden Villegas

Make sure you RSVP to see “The City Canvas: A Paint the Void Retrospective” happening the last 2 weekends of January at Pier 70’s Building 12. The exhibition will be up January 22-23 from 12-6pm, January 27-28 from 4-9pm, and January 29-30 from 12-6pm.

Visitors must wear a mask and show proof of vaccination upon entry.

Featured image: Mural by Max Ehrman, photo by Lisa Vortman

Secret SF

Find These Breathtaking Cliff Views Just An Hour Outside Of San Francisco

Hike to some of the most dramatic ocean views in the state. Wilder Ranch State Park , just a few minutes south of Davenport, is a 7,000 acre ranch from the late 1800s converted into a museum and nature preserve. It’s one of those lesser-known patches of coastline that you have to see to believe – and it’s easily enjoyed as a relaxing walk on the bluffs or a dramatic bike ride.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

6 Fun Ways To Get Moving Outdoors In San Francisco

There’s no shortage of fun, community-oriented ways to get some exercise in the city!. When it comes to working out, San Francisco has something for everyone. Whether you already have a consistent workout routine, or you’re hammering out those New Year’s resolutions, take a look at our list to get some inspiration!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

A New Exhibition Of Rare Deep-Sea Creatures Is Coming To The Monterey Bay Aquarium

Don’t miss this extraordinary look at deep-sea animals including bioluminescent jellies, bone-eating worms, and giant isopods. Into the Deep: Exploring Our Undiscovered Ocean is a highly-anticipated new exhibition coming to the Monterey Bay Aquarium on April 9, 2022 . We’re lucky to live just a couple hours north of the world-famous aquarium, and this rare opportunity to see live deep-sea creatures in person is not to be missed! Visitors will see species never-before-displayed to the public, some of which have yet to be named.
MONTEREY, CA
Secret SF

Check Out These New Pics Of Construction Progress At Presidio Tunnel Tops Park

This 14-acre waterfront park is designed by the same team behind New York City’s High Line. For years now, San Franciscans have heard tell of Presidio Tunnel Tops , a massive new 14-acre public park designed by James Corner Field Operations . The new park will connect the Presidio’s Main Post with Crissy Field through a series of bluff landscapes, pathways, and gathering places. Lucky for us, it’s finally set to open in May 2022!
LIFESTYLE
Secret SF

An Essential Guide To San Francisco’s Ferry Building

This historic city landmark is a ferry terminal, marketplace, and food hall. San Francisco’s Ferry Building is one of the city’s most iconic buildings, serving as a hotspot for tourists and locals alike. It’s a center for events, pop-ups, a farmers’ market, and countless excellent merchants who sell their wares daily in the building’s many stalls. When’s the last time you explored this beautiful and famous landmark? Read on to learn more about the Ferry Building’s history, plus some essential stops you should make on your next trip.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

10 Fantastic Vegan And Vegetarian Restaurants To Try In San Francisco

It’s hard to narrow down San Francisco’s lively plant-based scene, but here are our picks for some excellent spots to try in the city!. Calling all vegan, vegetarian, vegan-ish, and vegetarian-curious San Franciscans! SF is a great place to go plant-based thanks to its awesome selection of vegan-friendly foods, even in restaurants with meat on the menu. We had a go at narrowing down some must-try places while striking a balance between fine dining, casual cafes, and everything in between. Scroll to the bottom for a map to point you in the right direction!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
