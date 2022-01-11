ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innovation Award-Winning SOLO Secure at Forefront of Personal Safety Through AI

Fresh off of receiving an innovation award at ShowStoppers @ CES 2022, Iasha King, co-founder of SOLO Secure joined Cheddar to explain how its platforms, the GoSOLO app and the SOLO Backpackpacker device, helps improve personal safety for users. "People just don't know what's going on around them, so it's very important that you're using smart technology to provide them with what's going on," she said. "For example, if there has been an increase in robberies in a neighborhood, that's something that our technology would inform a user.

#Innovation#Personal Safety#Smart Phone#Showstoppers Ces 2022#Solo Secure#Gosolo#Solo Backpackpacker
