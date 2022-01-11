ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Mälkki could be 1st woman music director of NY Philharmonic

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VwevF_0diiALll00

Her arms at her side against her glimmering, long black jacket and her blond hair pulled into a ponytail, Susanna Mälkki soaked in several minutes of applause after a thrilling Carnegie Hall debut. She had conducted the New York Philharmonic in a challenging program, perceived as a possible prelude to becoming the first woman music director of an orchestra that started in 1842.

“Of course, it’s always an honor to be mentioned in this kind of context,” she said during an interview with The Associated Press the day before the Jan. 6 performance. “It’s really, really fun to be with the orchestra. But the `l’actualité,′ as they say in French: This something that the orchestra will take their time. They will try out a lot of people.”

Musicians beamed as the audience erupted following the Philharmonic’s first Carnegie Hall appearance in six years, broadcast live on radio. Leelanee Sterrett, the acting associate principal horn, detected a “focused energy” that Mälkki brought to the podium and called it “one of those performances where in the concert everything was kind of taken up a notch, dialed up a notch.”

A native of Finland who turns 53 on March 13, Mälkki studied at the Sibelius Academy and London’s Royal Academy of Music, and she was mentored by Esa-Pekka Salonen.

She was principal cellist of the Gothenburg Symphony Orchestra from 1995-98, then left to concentrate on conducting. She served as music director of the Paris-based Ensemble Intercontemporain from 2006-13, became chief conductor of the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra starting during the 2016-2017 season and principal guest conductor of the Los Angeles Philharmonic for 2017-18. She announced last month she will leave the Finland post at the end of the 2022-23 season.

A woman has never been music director of what was long known as the Big Five: the New York Philharmonic, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Philadelphia Orchestra and Cleveland Orchestra.

Marin Alsop took over the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra in 2007-08, a tenure that ended last August, and Nathalie Stutzmann was hired in October to become music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in 2022-23.

Jaap van Zweden said in September he will leave the New York Philharmonic at the end of the 2023-24 season after six years as music director. Orchestra members know when a potential successor is leading them.

“Of course we’re conscious of that. How could you not be?” principal cellist Carter Brey said. “But I think that occupies a small corner of our awareness at the time. We’re just focused on making music as well as we can.”

Mälkki’s past as a cellist — she still plays but not publicly — influences her conducting.

“She’s meticulous in the way she runs a rehearsal,” star violinist Gil Shaham said. “You just always feel positive. You never feel like, ‘Oh, we’re going to run out of time.’ She always plans the time in advance.”

Mälkki made her New York Philharmonic debut on May 21, 2015. When she made her Metropolitan Opera debut in December 2016, she was just the fourth woman conductor of a company that started in 1883.

“At first meeting, she can seem somewhat reserved, but she obviously is very passionate about her performance and about music,” Met general manager Peter Gelb said. “She may have the surface dryness or wryness of other Finnish artists I have known, but her passion quickly comes out when she’s on the podium.”

Mälkki is among five woman conductors at the Met this season. She is one of 21 to lead the Philharmonic, including four so far this season.

“I know for me as a woman, it’s extremely meaningful to have somebody on the podium who reflects my identity, and I feel that every time we work with a woman conductor,” Sterrett said. “So I think that as you see people breaking through, it just changes the whole dialogue around us. It changes the paradigm.”

Deborah Borda, who returned to the New York Philharmonic as CEO in 2017 after 17 seasons as CEO in Los Angeles, hired Mälkki as principal guest conductor.

“She has a very powerful and quiet charisma and what she brings is an emotional as well as intellectual connection to the music that is really unique,” Borda said.

Borda tries to say little publicly about the music director search.

‘It’s a very delicate procedure,” she said. “There are obviously various stakeholders involved within our community, but the guests, as well, and it is so important that we protect the confidentiality and sanctity of the process.”

Typical of conductors, Mälkki leads a peripatetic life. She has homes in Paris, where she keeps her scores, and in Finland. “Helsinki is good because I grew up there, My parents are there. It’s nice to have a pied-à-terre in Helsinki, but Paris is definitely home,” she said.

She will be back in New York in May to conduct Stravinsky’s “The Rake’s Progress,” and is signed-up for Beethoven’s “Fidelio” in a future season and Kaija Saariaho’s “Innocence” in 2025-26 after leading its world premiere last summer at Aix-en-Provence, France. She conducts Berg’s “Wozzeck” at the Paris Opera in March.

Known for her interest in late 20th century and contemporary compositions, she has committed to future performances of Puccini’s “Il Trittico,” Debussy’s “Pelléas et Mélisande” and Janácek’s “The Makropulos Case,’ and hopes in the future to lead Puccini’s “La Bohème” and Wagner’s Ring Cycle and “Tristan und Isolde.”

“It’s a shift that’s been actually sort of intended and planned already some time ago,” she said. “I’ve been speaking about my interest for opera and there have been more and more invitations. And then I’ve just been grabbing everything, and it’s really exciting. I love working with singers. There’s something of a storytelling quality that I love. I guess I can even say that I somehow identify myself with the singers. I would love to be one of them.”

Comments / 0

Related
newyorkclassicalreview.com

Mälkki leads commanding Philharmonic performances in Carnegie Hall debut

There were certain odd qualities to the New York Philharmonic’s concert Thursday night in Carnegie Hall. One was that the Philharmonic was appearing for one night only as a visiting orchestra, less than a dozen blocks from their usual home in Lincoln Center. The other was the sense of anticipation with which the audience greeted guest conductor Susanna Mälkki, who was making her Carnegie debut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theviolinchannel.com

Komische Oper Berlin Appoints New Music Director

James Gaffigan’s contract with the Komische Oper Berlin will run for four years until the summer of 2027. Prior to his start, he will conduct a symphony concert with the opera’s orchestra during the 2022/23 season. In June 2021, Gaffigan finished his tenure as Chief Conductor of the...
PERFORMING ARTS
Guitar Player

Watch Jimi Hendrix’s Masterful 12-String Acoustic Rendition of “Hear My Train A Comin’”

In this much-adored clip from December 1967, Jimi Hendrix is playing a 1960 Zemaitis 12-string acoustic guitar tuned down two tones to C standard for that deep, Lead Belly-style blues box tone. Though Hendrix is synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster and is known to have used a wide variety of other electric guitar models he was also a masterful acoustic blues player.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Cancels Remaining 2022 U.S. and Canadian Tour Dates

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans. On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marin Alsop
Person
Carter Brey
Person
Gil Shaham
Person
Beethoven
cryptonews.com

How Music NFTs Could Disrupt the Music Industry

Copyright issues, exploitation, no royalties. These are but a few challenges that musicians all over the world face when it comes to the production and distribution of their music. With the emergence of music non-fungible tokens (NFTs), there is the potential that the music industry can be changed for the better.
MUSIC
mycreativecompass.org

Music Director Youth Theater Disney High School Musical

View Job Description (link): Click here to view job description. Submission Instructions: PAID POSITION –MUSIC DIRECTOR – BECK CENTER TEEN THEATER. Beck Center for the Arts’ Youth Theater is accepting resumes for Music Directors for its 2022 production of Disney’s High School Musical. This is a paid position (flat fee per production).
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Philharmonic#Contemporary Music#Carnegie Hall#The New York Philharmonic#The Associated Press#French#The Sibelius Academy#Royal Academy Of Music#Boston Symphony Orchestra
The Independent

The Barbican to host 24-hour orchestral concert

The London Contemporary Orchestra (LCO) will be performing a continuous 24-hour concert live at the Barbican Hall.Members of the audience will be encouraged to come and go during the overnight performance – which features a series of works from modern classical to electronic music.The Barbican Hall will be lit up with evolving projections designed by Hungarian artist Laszlo Zsolt Bordos.Our 24 hour concert with the @LCOrchestra has just kicked off! Booking is staying open until Sunday afternoon, don't miss out😀 https://t.co/mtddDTnTrI pic.twitter.com/ri1oE9fegi— Barbican Centre (@BarbicanCentre) January 15, 2022The concert includes new performances from electronic musicians KMRU, Actress, and Powell ...
PERFORMING ARTS
Rolling Stone

Sasami’s Heavy Metal for Soft Souls

In a cozy cabin on an island off the coast of Seattle, over a mug of green tea, Sasami Ashworth hammered out the heaviest metal riffs she could. It was February 2020, and the Los Angeles-based musician had decamped to a songwriters’ retreat in Washington with her ears still ringing from a show the night before. She’d gone to see the Vermont-based metal band Barishi, cajoled by her friend and frequent collaborator Kyle Thomas of King Tuff, and as devastating death metal filled the dive bar where they played, Ashworth lit up. “I went so hard,” she recalls with a...
ROCK MUSIC
CBS Chicago

Seurat’s ‘A Sunday Afternoon On The Island Of La Grande Jatte’ Set To Return To Display At Art Institute With New Frame

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s one of the most recognizable paintings of all time – Georges Seurat’s “A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte.” Seurat painted the masterwork from 1884 to 1886, and first arrived at the Art Institute of Chicago nearly a century ago. The painting is now being restored and reframed. CBS 2 Photographer Scott Wilson got a behind-the-scenes look at the meticulous work of touching up a masterpiece. “For the Art Institute, it’s a destination piece,” said Art Institute curator Gloria Groom. “Chicago has always been blessed with amazing collectors. When they see it, they can’t believe they’re...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Music
Variety

Jean-Jacques Beineix, Director of ‘Diva’ and ‘Betty Blue,’ Dies at 75

French director Jean-Jacques Beineix, who made waves with stylish works of 1980s cinema including “Diva” and “Betty Blue,” died Thursday at 75. He died at home in Paris after a long illness, his brother told Le Monde. Beineix started out as an assistant director to filmmakers including Claude Berri, Rene Clement and Jerry Lewis. After making a short film, he made his feature debut in 1981 with “Diva,” which won the Cesar for best first feature and three more Cesar awards. The story revolves around a young postman infatuated with an American opera singer who gets caught up in an international intrigue...
MOVIES
Variety

Olivier Dahan on Simone Veil Biopic ‘Simone, A Woman of the Century’

Olivier Dahan’s “Simone, A Woman of the Century” completes the trilogy he began with the Edith Piaf biopic “La Vie en Rose,” starring Marion Cotillard, and “Grace of Monaco,” starring Nicole Kidman. Dahan spoke with Variety during the Unifrance Rendezvous in Paris, where the film had its market premiere. “Simone,” starring Elsa Zylberstein (“Un plus une”) and Rebecca Marder (“Deception”), cuts back and forth across time, as it explores the life of French politician and former President of the European Parliament, Simone Veil (1927-2017), who played a key role in passing abortion legislation in France, protecting rights of prisoners, immigrants, AIDS...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Iron Family’ Trailer; Acquisitions By Freestyle, Comedy Dynamics, Oscilloscope & Kino Lorber; Full Frame Festival Grant; Color Congress Launch – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first trailer and teaser scene from Patrick Longstreth’s documentary Iron Family, which is set to make its world premiere at the 2022 Slamdance Film Festival. The Unstoppable Feature Documentary follows Jazmine Faries, a 32-year-old young woman with Down syndrome who is obsessed with soap operas, Barbie dolls and Matthew McConaughey. For the past five summers, her family has performed her original stage plays for a small audience in their town of Iron River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. In this sixth season, we follow the creative process of writing, rehearsing, and performing the play. Family bonds between her...
MOVIES
CBS Denver

‘The Choir of Man’ Arrives In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- The runaway international hit “The Choir of Man” is bringing 90 minutes of music and entertainment to the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. The show features a cast of nine multi-talented men from around the globe, and is set in a neighborhood pub. “You hear lots of songs, see some dance, and enjoy heartfelt moments,” says cast member Adam Bayjou. “We tell the story of these nine friends at a pub who are constantly there for each other, telling real stories.” Bayjou is a graduate of the London School of Musical Theatre and is one of six cast members...
DENVER, CO
AFP

Classic rock albums turning 50

There must have been something in the water in 1972 -- there almost certainly was for these guys. It was a year that spawned several instant Americana classics -- and one that was seemingly beamed down from outer space -- that came to define rock music and set the template for the sexy, seedy decade to come. For guitarist Keith Richards, it was the definitive Stones record.
ROCK MUSIC
theviolinchannel.com

South Korea's KBS Philharmonic Appoints Honorary Music Director

Korean conductor Myung-Whun Chun began his career as a pianist, winning second prize at the 1974 Tchaikovsky competition in Moscow and then relocating to the United States to study at the Mannes School of Music and The Juilliard School. His conducting breakthrough came in 1979 when he was appointed the...
WORLD
ABC News

ABC News

513K+
Followers
127K+
Post
269M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy