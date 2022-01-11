ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Fauci clashes with Paul, says attacks ‘kindles the crazies’

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Weixel
WWLP
WWLP
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwnxS_0diiAI7a00

WASHINGTON ( The Hill ) – White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci accused Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) of putting him in danger with personal attacks during the pair’s latest clash on Tuesday.

During a Senate Health Committee hearing on the government’s response to the omicron variant, Paul went after Fauci on several different topics, including blaming Fauci for school closures and conflating emails purportedly about the origins of the virus.

“This happens all the time. You personally attack me, with absolutely not a shred of evidence of anything you say. So I would like to make something clear to the committee: You’re doing this for political reasons,” Fauci told Paul.

Fauci pointed out that the police in Iowa recently arrested an armed man just before Christmas who claimed he was traveling from Sacramento to Washington, D.C., in order to “kill Dr. Fauci .”

According to reports at the time, the man was arrested in possession of an assault rifle and ammunition, as well as a “kill list” of people he planned to attack in D.C., including Fauci, President Biden and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama .

“So I ask myself why would [the] senator want to do this? You go to Rand Paul website, and you see ‘fire Dr. Fauci’ with a little box that says ‘contribute here!’ You can do $5, $10, $20, $100. So you are making a catastrophic epidemic for your political gain,” Fauci told Paul.

“What happens when he gets out and accuses me of things that are completely untrue, all of a sudden that kindles the crazies out there, and I have threats upon my life, harassment of my family, and my children will have seen phone calls because people are lying about me,” Fauci told the Senate committee.

During one exchange, Paul pressed Fauci over an email and accused the expert of trying to “attack scientists who disagree with you.”

“You just do the same thing every hearing,” Fauci told him. “You’re absolutely incorrect, as usual, senator.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Washington State
Springfield, MA
Government
State
Georgia State
City
Washington, MA
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Bill Clinton
The Independent

Video resurfaces of Rand Paul admitting ‘misinformation works’ amid Dr Fauci accusations

Senator Rand Paul has been seen in a resurfaced video admitting to spreading misinformation and says “misinformation works”. The Kentucky senator, who has been accused of issuing an “unbalanced” and “delusional” attack on Dr Anthony Fauci, had on Tuesday been accused of “distorting” information about Covid-19 and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and of issuing “misinformation”. A video shared to Twitter by Federation of American scientists epidemiologist Dr Eric Feigl-Ding appeared to show Mr Paul in 2013 admitting to telling medical students at the University of Louisville, “misinformation works”, as The Atlantic...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Attacks#White House#Senate Health Committee#Omicron#Trump
The Independent

Fauci ‘deserves everything he gets’, says Rand Paul after expert reveals death threats

Senator Rand Paul has suggested that Dr Anthony Fauci “deserves” criticism for his handling of Covid and told The Independent he ‘resented’ the US chief medical adviser blaming him for threats made against the top infectious diseases expert. On Tuesday, Dr Fauci told members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions that misinformation issued by Mr Paul and Republicans about his work and Covid allowed for “the crazies out there” to “[make] threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children”.Mr Paul, who was also accused of profiting from his attacks on Dr Fauci, afterwards...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Rhodes: the Oath Keeper who plotted US Capitol attack

Stewart Rhodes, the eye-patch-wearing law graduate who was indicted for seditious conspiracy over the US Capitol assault, spent years preparing to do battle with a government he views as increasingly repressive.  - From Yale Law to conspiracies - Born in 1966, Elmer Stewart Rhodes has revealed little about his upbringing but that he grew up in the southwest US. He joined the army after finishing high school but was discharged early due to an injury in a parachuting exercise.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules. Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TheWrap

Dr Fauci on Why He Called U.S. Senator ‘a Moron’ in COVID Hearings: ‘It Was Stunning to Me’ (Video)

Yes, you heard it right – the beloved Dr. Anthony Fauci called a U.S. senator a “moron” in a Capitol Hill hearing Tuesday regarding the nation’s COVID-19 response. Fauci, appearing on MSNBC later in the day, did not shy away from the response, saying his reaction was based on the senator’s implication that Fauci was involved in the corrupt practice of investing in pharmaceutical companies based on insider knowledge, or “ahead of the game,” as Fauci put it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WWLP

WWLP

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy