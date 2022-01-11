ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treasury Department Warns Americans Should Expect Delays on Tax Refunds

 5 days ago

The Department of Treasury is warning Americans to expect delays on their tax returns this year as the IRS manages staffing shortages due to the pandemic.

NBC Los Angeles

Your Tax Refund Might Be Delayed This Year, the IRS Warns

When the Internal Revenue Service announced the opening of tax filing season on Jan. 24, it came with a warning: File early, because the agency expects delays processing returns and sending refunds this year. "In many areas, we are unable to deliver the amount of service and enforcement that our...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Tax refunds could be delayed this year because of pandemic and budget issues, treasury officials say

Officials from the Treasury Department announced the Internal Revenue Service would face major challenges, leading to frustrations from both taxpayers and tax preparers. Tax refunds might be delayed as a result of budget cuts to the IRS, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and ongoing stimulus-related workload issues, The Washington Post reports.
Republic Monitor

$1,400 Stimulus Check To Be Sent as a Major Relief Across the US

All Americans will be qualified for a $1,400 stimulus check this year, and this money will be given to those eligible for the third round of stimulus checks issued last year but have not yet obtained them. These checks will be released in 2022, following the filing of tax returns for eligible taxpayers in 2021.
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Live Updates on Fourth Stimulus Check, Tax Refunds & Other Federal Programmes

Citizens hoping for fourth stimulus checks, there might be bad news. There isn’t any confirmation or update from the federal government about the fourth stimulus checks. But still, numerous financial support programs can help Americans fight the crisis in this pandemic situation. State governments have taken the matter into their hands and have launched several incentive programs.
bloomberglaw.com

IRS Extends Low-Income Housing Credit Relief, Citing Omicron

The IRS extended a slate of low-income housing relief provisions in a notice (Notice 2022-5) issued Tuesday, citing the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and emergence of the Omicron variant. The agency first provided relief for owners and occupants of low-income homes and rentals early in the pandemic, postponing due dates for...
TODAY.com

IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season

April 18, the deadline to file your taxes this year, is more than three months away, but the Treasury Department is warning Americans that this season could be “frustrating” and that agency officials are facing “enormous challenges” amid staffing shortages and budget cuts. Reporting for TODAY, NBC’s Tom Costello says the best way to avoid delays this year is to file early and electronically.Jan. 11, 2022.
