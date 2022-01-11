Senior fitness classes proving age is just a number

Enjoy your choice of endlessly fun dance-fitness classes that will boost your mood. DAN'S claims to host London’s happiest workout, so go ahead and put it to the test. These calorie-burning dance-based workouts are so fun, you’ll forget you’re even exercising. Join the DAN'S movement at the Oxford Circus studio with three classes available for just £24. Choose between the three categories: POWER UP, a maximum-intensity fitness class, SWEAT, which targets glutes and legs, or full-body, and GROOVE, designed to help you unleash your inner dancer. Whatever you opt for, you’re sure to stay motivated by the pulsating Latin beats of reggaeton, afrobeats or Latin house while high-energy teachers keep you feeling pumped. Sounds like a pretty neat way to work out, right?

WORKOUTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO