DOJ creating specialized unit to address 'elevated' domestic terror threats

By Rachel Tillman, Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department is establishing a specialized unit focused on domestic terrorism, the department’s top national security official told lawmakers Tuesday as he described an “elevated” threat from violent extremists in the United States. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen made the announcement during testimony in front...

Fox News

Former FBI official says new DOJ unit on domestic terrorism is 'fraught with First Amendment concerns'

Former Assistant Director of the FBI Chris Swecker is concerned about the intentions of the Justice Department's new unit dedicated to investigating domestic terrorism. "I don't think it's necessarily called for given that they already have a national security division, as does the FBI, and another section that covers counterterrorism," Swecker told FOX News Radio’s Jessica Rosenthal on "The Fox News Rundown Podcast" Wednesday.
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden’s DOJ launching new ‘domestic terrorism’ division

The Department of Justice announced on Tuesday that it is creating a new “domestic terrorism” division. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen revealed the new division during testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee focused on the nation’s domestic terrorism threat in the year after the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol.
TheDailyBeast

DOJ to Launch a Domestic Terrorism Unit to Combat Rising Tide

The Justice Department announced it would form a special unit dedicated to domestic terrorism due to the growing threat over the last few years, the head of its national security division told Congress Tuesday. “This group of dedicated attorneys will focus on the domestic terrorism threat, helping to ensure that these cases are handled properly and effectively coordinated across the Department of Justice and across the country,” Matt Olsen told the Senate Judiciary Committee, as first reported by The Washington Post. Olsen said FBI investigations into domestic terror threats have more than doubled since early 2020, and he hopes the new unit will “augment” the existing infrastructure made up of counterterrorism attorneys. The announcement comes days after the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot, with Tuesday’s Senate hearing often consumed by partisan outlooks on the failed insurrection.
The Independent

‘Dangerous’: Wife of indicted Oath Keepers founder calls him a ‘sociopath’

The founder of the extremist right-wing gang the Oath Keepers has been described as a "complete sociopath" by his estranged wife. Tasha Adams, the wife of Oath Keepers founder Elmer Stewart Rhodes, made the comments during an interview on CNN a day after he was charged with seditious conspiracy for his alleged role in the Capitol riot. Ms Adams said she was happy he was arrested and that she had previous feared for the safety of herself and her family. She said she felt "so much relief" that the man was behind bars and facing serious charges. "I knew...
CBS 42

Left laughs off floated changes to 2024 ticket

The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Week all devoted real estate in their opinion sections this week to potential big names, including Hillary Clinton, to replace either President Biden or Vice President Harris on Democrats’ next White House ticket.
