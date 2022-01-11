ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glouster, OH

Glouster Village Council meeting

 5 days ago

Glouster Village Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday Jan. 19. 2022 at 5 p.m. at the Glouster Depot to discuss park plans for the NRG Grant.

Related
Alexander superintendent's future in question after school board meeting

ALBANY — The Alexander Local School District may be approaching the end of an era after the school board voted narrowly against the renewal of the superintendent’s contract on Wednesday. The board meeting was attended by nearly 40 community members, most of whom were apparently present to support the superintendent. However, it is not clear that the board initially planned to take any action related to the superintendent’s future at the meeting. ...
ALBANY, OH
Glouster, OH
Carthage Township meeting

Carthage Township will have a special meeting on Jan. 18, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the meeting room to discuss the cemetery and road maintenance (chip and seal) for the upcoming primary election. Directly following the meeting, trustees will have another meeting to discuss employees.
POLITICS
Accessibility and Advocacy Committee meeting

The Accessibility and Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet Friday, Jan. 14, at 12 p.m. in the front conference room on the first floor of the City Building at 8 East Washington Street. The meetings are open to the public.
ATHENS, OH
Nelsonville offices closed Monday

The City of Nelsonville announces that all City offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday. City offices will re-open for business on the Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, for regular business hours.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Tri-County BOE meeting

There will be a Record Retention Meeting at 5:30 p.m., and an Organizational and Public Meeting of the Tri-County Career Center Board of Education of Athens County, Ohio, at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan., 18, in Room 108/Pierce Room at Tri-County Career Center, St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville, OH, 45764. The public is encouraged to attend.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
SALT meeting

The Seniors and Law Enforcement Together, SALT, group will be meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Athens Community Center. The meeting will begin with a potluck lunch.
ATHENS, OH
Canaan Township meeting

Board officers for Canaan Township were voted upon with Randy Wolfe being elected president and Russell Halbirt named as vice president. Regular meetings for township trustees will be held on the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. during the winter months and 7 p.m. during daylight savings time. Meetings are to be held in the township maintenance garage on County Road 24.
POLITICS
ACCS Advisory Board Meeting

ACCS Advisory Board Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 11 am at the Integrate Athens Office. Masking and social distancing are required. Zoom option is available if you email stephanie@ohiomt.com. Community members are invited to join. Our non-profit organization is looking for someone to fulfill the Vice...
ATHENS, OH
Bern Township Trustees meeting

Bern Township Trustees met in a 2022 organizational meeting with the following results:. Bern Township Trustee meetings will be conducted on the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Sharpsburg Township Building. Officers for 2022 were elected as follows:. David Bennett, Chair. Alan Gilchrist, Vice-Chair. David Bennett,...
SHARPSBURG, OH
Business challenge to wrap up next month

Since November, 15 participants in The Trail Town Business Challenge, a five-part workshop series focused on business planning training, have been working towards the final stage, a pitch contest scheduled for February 2022. Participants will be presenting their final ideas to a panel of judges for the opportunity to receive funding. Funded by the Appalachian Regional Commission through a Power grant, the program is focused on providing support for entrepreneurs...
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
Albany awarded funding to plan for the future development

ALBANY —The Village of Albany announced this week that it received funding from the Athens County Foundation to support the development of a comprehensive plan, which will guide land use as the village pursues development opportunities. “We’re trying to look forward to the future, instead of just letting things happen,” said Albany Village Council President Neal Reynolds. According to a press release from the village, the plan will provide a...
ALBANY, OH
Gas line replacement project to occur in Nelsonville

A gas line replacement project will take place this month in Nelsonville, impacting about 140 customers, according to a press release from Columbia Gas. The project will focus on the Nelsonville area bordered by Grosvenor Street on the north, Watkins Street on the west, Back Street on the south and South Harper Street on the east, the release said.
NELSONVILLE, OH
Waterloo Township meetings

The Waterloo Township Board of Trustees will meet on the first Wednesday every month beginning in April at 6 p.m. for 2022. All meetings will be held at the Waterloo Township Fire Department. The February meeting will be held on Jan. 27 and the March meeting will be held Feb. 28.
WATERLOO, OH
