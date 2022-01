NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Citing staffing shortages, in particular when it comes to transportation, the Niagara Wheatfield Central School District will be closed on Friday. "The decision to close was not an easy one, and is only being done after exhausting all viable options. In the end, we could not guarantee all students would be transported to school safely and within a reasonable time frame," the school district posted on its website Thursday night.

NIAGARA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO