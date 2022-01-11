Spotify says it is still working on higher quality music listening – but is unable to say very much more about it.

In recent times, many of Spotify’s competitors have moved to add lossless tiers to their services, providing music in higher quality for those who want more detail. Both Amazon and Apple Music give higher quality options, for instance,

Spotify has also said that it had planned to give CD-quality listening to some markets in 2021. But it has failed to turn up, and Spotify did not make clear whether it had been postponed or cancelled.

Now it says that the feature is still coming – but has declined to reveal any details of how it might actually work.

Spotify has tested CD quality listening in the past, in a trial where it asked customers to pay an extra $7.50. For the most part, other services have not required any kind of extra payment to get access to better quality listening, and it remains unclear whether Spotify would do the same.

It also declined to give any kind of release date for the new feature.

“We know that HiFi quality audio is important to you,” a moderator said on Spotify’s forum. “We feel the same, and we’re excited to deliver a Spotify HiFi experience to Premium users in the future.

“But we don’t have timing details to share yet.”

A similar message was shared with the media.