Coping with Alzheimer’s Impact on Loved Ones

drperlmutter.com
 5 days ago

One of our main areas of interest and outreach has been Alzheimer’s prevention. Now with 6.2 million Americans carrying this diagnosis, and no meaningful treatment in sight, exploring how lifestyle choices influence risk is more important than ever. There is another part of the Alzheimer’s story that is...

www.drperlmutter.com

scitechdaily.com

Cognitive Decline Is Not Always a Sign of Alzheimer’s Disease

Some cognitively frail adults have impaired cognition but intact brain structure and function. At the first sign of cognitive trouble, people often worry Alzheimer’s disease is forthcoming. But poor cognition can be part of the spectrum of normality in older age, according to new research published in JNeurosci. Kocagoncu...
Daily Herald

Use music when visiting Alzheimer's patients

Q: My uncle has Alzheimer's disease. He goes through these awful phases where he's agitated and afraid. We've noticed that music calms him down, especially when it's something from when he was young. Why would that be? Maybe music should be part of Alzheimer's therapy. A: You've had the good...
eturbonews.com

Alzheimer’s Expected to Triple by 2050

Alzheimer’s disease (AD) is the most common reason of progressive dementia in the elderly population. There has been an exponential rise in the number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease worldwide emphasizing the necessity for developing an effective treatment. According to Alzheimer’s Association, in 2016, an estimated 5.4 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer’s disease.
eturbonews.com

Alzheimer’s Disease: Positive Results in New Treatment

A significant decrease in Aβ has been seen in an Alzheimer’s disease mouse model after acute treatment with HT-ALZ, supporting that HT-ALZ has the potential to modify Aβ plaque formation in the brain. Hoth Therapeutics, Inc., a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced proof-of-concept data generated using an...
KOLR10 News

Alzheimer’s Association encourages exercise to help the brain

As people are thinking about New Year’s resolutions, those with the Alzheimer’s Association encourage people to think about incorporating more exercise into their lives. Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Missouri Vice President of Programs, Sarah Lovegreen, said research shows healthy lifestyle choices, such as exercise, may reduce the risk of cognitive decline and help reduce the […]
mit.edu

The Powerful Case for Redefining Alzheimer’s Disease

Without a precise and accurate definition, we may never find a cure. The signature case of Alzheimer’s disease was a German woman named Auguste whose mental status began to deteriorate to the extent that her husband brought her to a psychiatry clinic in Frankfurt. As is traditional, the scientific literature until very recently referred to Auguste merely by her first name plus the initial of her last name — Auguste D. She was seen at the Frankfurt psychiatric hospital in 1901, and her attending physician at the time was a young 30-something anatomist turned psychiatrist, Alois Alzheimer. Alzheimer came to this case from early interests in the structure of the brain, basically its anatomy and cellular structure. This very structure-based view of brain function was the context he brought to his clinical experiences in psychiatry, a craft he learned under the guidance of Dr. Emil Sioli in Frankfurt-am-Main.
stonyplainreporter.com

Stony Plain promotes Alzheimer's Awareness Month

Stony Plain is taking a stand against Alzheimer’s disease. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. This month, the Town is encouraging residents to learn about the brain disorder and the impacts it has on families, friends, and neighbours in honour of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.
Wrcbtv.com

EYE ON HEALTH: Tips for traveling with Alzheimer's patients

The holidays may be over, but travel continues. When you are traveling with someone who suffers from Alzheimer's or dementia the trip may be a bit more challenging. There are more than six million Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease and for their caregivers life can be challenging. The Alzheimer’s...
Newswise

Tackling Tau to Treat Alzheimer’s

UC San Diego researchers and collaborators in Italy identified an inhibitor that may be effective against DYRK1A, an emerging target for Alzheimer’s disease. In the lab, the inhibitor reduced phosphate tags added to tau — a protein that accumulates in Alzheimer’s neurons — by enzymes called kinases, thus stabilizing cell structures. They say this kinase inhibitor is a promising prototype for new therapeutics that tackle tau hyperphosphorylation, which occurs in some neurodegenerative diseases.
Orange Leader

Alzheimer’s Insight: Keep your mask handy

Covid isn’t done with us yet – we just got done with the Delta variant and now Omicron is on stage. While we remain in the grip of this virus, it’s a good idea to revisit some of the following pointers on helping people who live with Alzheimer’s or other dementia to safely weather the storm.
Newswise

After Aduhelm: Alzheimer’s Treatments on the Horizon

Newswise — Los Angeles (January 11, 2022) --Treatments for Alzheimer’s disease—a condition affecting more than 5 million Americans—have been slow to progress. But in mid-2021, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved aducanumab—marketed under the brand name Aduhelm—the first new drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease since 2003.
MedicalXpress

Animal testing illuminates Alzheimer's

In Norway, more than 100,000 people live with Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's damages the central nervous system and alters memory, orientation and behavior. The disease becomes devastating once it has progressed and usually leads to affected individuals being unable to manage everyday tasks on their own. That is why a better understanding is so critical.
technologynetworks.com

Boosting One Gene Protects the Brain in Alzheimer's Model

Increasing the expression of one gene in cells that assist the brain’s neurons protects neurons in mouse models of Alzheimer’s disease. These findings come from a new study published Jan. 10 in Nature Communications. High activity of the gene, Nrf2, slowed cognitive and physical decline in the mice and reduced the accumulation of sticky proteins in their brains, all key markers of the disease in humans.
