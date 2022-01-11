ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Joe Rogan rips Harris for comparing Jan. 6 to Pearl Harbor and 9/11

By Luke Gentile
 5 days ago

Joe Rogan r ipped Vice President Kamala Harris on his podcast Saturday after she put the Jan. 6 Capitol attack on the same level as Pearl Harbor and 9/11.

"Certain dates echo throughout history, including dates that instantly remind all who have lived through them where they were and what they were doing when our democracy came under assault," Harris said while speaking at the Capitol on the first anniversary of the attack. "Dates that occupy not only a place on our calendars but a place in our collective memory: Dec. 7, 1941, Sept. 11, 2001, and Jan. 6, 2021."

The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor took the lives of roughly 2,400 people, and 9/11 claimed close to 3,000.


For the vice president to draw such a comparison between those dates and Jan. 6 is "insane," Rogan said.


TRANSGENDER PERFORMER WINS 'BEST ACTRESS' AT GOLDEN GLOBES

"This is complete insanity. Look, Jan. 6 was embarrassing. It was pathetic. It was confusing to me. Cause there are parts of it that confused me — the parts where you have these clear agent provocateurs in the audience calling for people to go into the Capitol," the podcast host and UFC commentator said on The Joe Rogan Experience . "There's video of cops opening up barriers. What is that? Why did they do that? Has there ever been an explanation of that?"

"We really haven't seen 10,000 hours of footage, which is held under lock and key," his guest Adam Curry said.

"That's insane," the podcast host said in summation of Harris's statement.

Separately, Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, also slammed Harris for her remarks.

"The most disgusting part of the day was what you referenced in your monologue, where the vice president of the United States says Jan. 6 was the equivalent to Pearl Harbor, was the equivalent to 9/11," he said. "Tell that to the granddaughter whose grandfather gave his life on D-Day. Tell that to the son whose dad was one of the firefighters who went into the tower on 9/11."

The vice president should try to explain her thinking to Max Soviak's family, Jordan said.

Soviak, 22, was one of the 13 service members killed in the August attack at the Kabul airport.

"Or frankly, tell that to Max Soviak's family: Max Soviak, one of the 13 people, from our district, one of the 13 people who gave his life for our country this summer. Go tell that to them," Jordan said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki attempted to defend the vice president's words.

"For those who are being critics of the vice president's remarks, instead of focusing on or analyzing comparisons of moments in history, I would suggest that they be part of solving the threats of democracy that occurs today, that is happening today, and they're using this as an excuse not to be part of that," she said.

