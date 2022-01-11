ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon asked her followers to share their good habits, and Ina Garten said 'drink more large cosmos'

By Anneta Konstantinides
 5 days ago
Ina Garten had a hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon's question about good daily habits.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/loyd Bishop/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

  • Reese Witherspoon asked her Instagram followers to share habits that have improved their daily life.
  • The actress said her own good habits include going to bed by 10 p.m. and drinking water.
  • Ina Garten responded that her habits include drinking "more large cosmos" and staying up late to watch TV.

Ina Garten is back with more relatable advice.

The "Barefoot Contessa" star delighted fans this week when she commented on Reese Witherspoon's Instagram video asking followers to share habits that have improved their daily life.

In the clip, Witherspoon said she was inspired to think about daily habits and how they can "really change your life" after reading the book "Atomic Habits" by James Clear .

While Witherspoon's habits include starting the day with a big glass of water and being in bed by 10 p.m. ("no late-night TV binges"), Garten was happy to admit that her daily habits are very different.

"That sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL," Garten commented on Witherspoon's Instagram post on Monday. "My formula is easier to follow."

Garten then went on to list her top four daily habits:

  1. Drink more large cosmos
  2. Stay up late watching addictive streaming series
  3. Stay in bed in the morning playing Sudoku instead of reading a good book
  4. Spend more time (safely) with people you love

"In a pandemic, I do what I can," she continued, adding some heart emojis at the end.

Garten's comment definitely caught people's attention, receiving more than 4,000 likes and 200 comments — many of which praised her for being an "icon" and an "idol."

"Ina Garten that is real and I love it," one fan wrote.

"Ina Garten always jumping in with the true pearls of wisdom," another added.

Garten first became a pandemic hero in April 2020, when she posted a video of herself making a huge cosmopolitan at 9 a.m .

"It's always cocktail hour in a crisis!" she wrote in the caption alongside her Instagram video, which received more than 3.2 million views.

If your daily habits are closer to Garten's than Witherspoon's, you can make the "Barefoot Contessa" cosmo any day you need — here's how .

And if Witherspoon's daily breakfast smoothie sounds more your speed, we've got the how-to on that as well .

Read the original article on Insider

