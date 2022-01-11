Valentine's Day themed cream puffs

Calling all cream puff lovers! As the holiday's change, so do the flavors of this iconic Wisconsin treat.

The Wisconsin State Fair is offering strawberry and cocoa flavored cream puffs for Valentine's Day.

Eat them separately, or go crazy and combine the two for an out-of-this-world experience.

You can buy these cream puffs at a drive-thru event at Wisconsin State Fair Park. You should enter through gate 5. Make pre-orders here .

The dates and times are:



Feb. 11 and 12 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Feb. 14 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Only strawberry and cocoa will be available. Original and other flavored cream puff flavors will not be available.

