Timbaland Compares The Weeknd’s Album To Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

After teasing it for several months, The Weeknd has indicated that his highly-anticipated fifth studio album could be arriving very soon. The Canadian star shared a screenshot on Instagram on the morning of New Years Day of a text conversation between himself and La Mar Taylor, co-founder of XO Records and his creative director. After Taylor wishes him a happy New Year, he asks him ‘What we thinking?’, to which The Weeknd replies: “Happy New Year! Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout.”

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO