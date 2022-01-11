ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Timbaland Compares The Weeknd’s Album To Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitter lit up after Timbaland gave his review of The Weeknd’s latest album, “Dawn FM,” calling it “different” and saying The Weeknd was on his “Thriller Ish,” when he...

NME

Listen to The Weeknd’s new album, ‘Dawn FM’

After teasing its arrival for months, The Weeknd‘s new album ‘Dawn FM’ has finally arrived. The follow-up to 2020’s ‘After Hours’ is Abel Tesfaye’s fifth studio album, and features guest appearances from the likes of Tyler, the Creator, Oneohtrix Point Never, Lil Wayne. It features narration from actor Jim Carrey, who praised the record as “deep and elegant” on social media.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Here’s The Cover Art For The Weeknd’s New Album

Yesterday, the Weeknd announced that his new album, Dawn FM, is coming out this Friday. He also revealed a promising guest list that includes Quincy Jones, Lil Wayne, Oneohtrix Point Never, Tyler The Creator, and (why not) Jim Carrey. And today he’s unveiled Dawn FM‘s cover art, which has Abel Tesfaye in old-age makeup looking straight at the camera. A pre-save page for the album has also been launched. No tracklist has been released yet.
MUSIC
95.5 FM WIFC

The Dawn Is Coming…on Friday: The Weeknd’s new album arrives this week

The Weeknd’s been teasing his new album for months, and now we know when it’s coming out: Friday. The album’s called Dawn FM, and according to a one-minute trailer, it features, or somehow involves, Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator and Lil Wayne. Described as “a...
MUSIC
Michael Jackson
Timbaland
thesource.com

Jim Carrey Speaks Highly On The Weeknd’s New Album

The Weeknd’s new album isn’t even out yet and it’s already raving in reviews. Yesterday the Canadian hit-maker announced that his fifth studio album Dawn FM would arrive this Friday and hours later, Jim Carrey, who’s apart of the project, gave us insight on what to expect from it.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

First Week Album Projections for The Weeknd's 'Dawn FM' Are Here

The first week album projections for The Weeknd‘s latest album, Dawn FM, are in. According to HITS Daily Double, the 16-track record is expected to earn somewhere between 150,000 to 170,000 units in its first week without any physical products. In comparison, its predecessor After Hours earned 444,000 album units in its first week including 275,000 in pure album sales.
MUSIC
Billboard

Every Song on The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ Album, Ranked: Critic’s Picks

Following The Weeknd’s blockbuster album rollout for After Hours, and months of repeatedly hinting that “the dawn is coming,” his new album Dawn FM arrived exactly when he said it would on Friday (Jan. 7). The pop auteur exclusively told Billboard in his November 2021 cover story...
MUSIC
NME

Jim Carrey says The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ album is “deep and elegant”

Ahead of its release this Friday, Jim Carrey has described The Weeknd‘s new album, ‘Dawn FM’, as “deep and elegant”. The LP was announced with a trailer earlier today (January 4), with The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) having teased its imminent arrival over the New Year’s weekend.
MUSIC
udiscovermusic.com

‘Let’s Just Drop The Whole Thing’: The Weeknd Teases New Album

After teasing it for several months, The Weeknd has indicated that his highly-anticipated fifth studio album could be arriving very soon. The Canadian star shared a screenshot on Instagram on the morning of New Years Day of a text conversation between himself and La Mar Taylor, co-founder of XO Records and his creative director. After Taylor wishes him a happy New Year, he asks him ‘What we thinking?’, to which The Weeknd replies: “Happy New Year! Everything feels chaotic again. Music can heal and that feels more important than another album rollout.”
MUSIC
