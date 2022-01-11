ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2021-22 TV Show Season Ratings (week 16)

Cover picture for the articleWhich TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2021-22 network TV shows — through the end of week 16 (Sunday, January 9, 2022). ABC shows...

Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans, We Have Some Bad News About the Future of Season 19

NCIS Special Agents Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Knight (Katrina Law)'s plans to help Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) on NCIS: Hawai’i might be delayed, after all. On January 3, Wilmer and Katrina excitedly shared on Instagram that their characters were headed off to the West Coast for a special NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode. But the celebration was cut short when only a few days later Deadline reported that NCIS shut down its production due to a case of COVID-19 on set.
Popculture

'Young Sheldon' Star Made Major Cash for His New Movie Role

Iain Armitage does not need to rely on Young Sheldon to boost his fortune. The 13-year-old actor, who shot to fame on HBO's Big Little Lies, is the voice of Chase, the main character in PAW Patrol: The Movie, one of the biggest animated hits of 2021. Armitage's contract for the film reportedly guaranteed at least a $100,000 paycheck.
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
tvseriesfinale.com

Pivoting: Season One Viewer Votes

Are these changes a good thing in the first season of the Pivoting TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Pivoting is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Pivoting here.
cancelledscifi.com

Cancellation Watch Preview for the Mid-Season 2021-22 Sci Fi and Fantasy TV Shows

Mid-Season 2021-22 has arrived, and quite a number of sci fi and fantasy shows will join the schedule over the next few months with several more carrying over from the Fall months. Following is my rundown on all of the shows currently on the schedule, as well as those that will join the lineup by early Spring, along with my predictions on whether they will survive beyond the current season. My predictions are largely driven by the network scorecards I put together over the Summer which look at how sci fi and fantasy shows have performed on those venues over the past ten years. With fewer and fewer genre entries on the linear networks, it is harder to gauge the status of current shows since there is not as much ratings data. And Netflix has proven that ranking in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 provides no guarantee that a show will be renewed with the quick cancellations of highly-watched originals like Cowboy Bebop, The Irregulars, and Jupiter’s Legacy. But looking back at how networks have handled genre entries over past seasons gives us at least something to go on. The renewal prospects that I will assign from most to least likely to be renewed are as follows: Very Good, Good, Fair, Toss-up, Poor. You can see the rundown of all the cancelled and ending shows from the 2021-22 season so far at this link, and you can see the status of all the active and returning shows at this link. You can see the current Mid-Season schedule at this link and be sure to follow our Cancellation Watch posts throughout the season for updates and ratings results as well as our weekly Sci Fi TV Update posts.
6abc

Watch the new trailer for Freeform series 'Single Drunk Female'

LOS ANGELES -- It's hard to be a person. That's the takeaway from the new trailer for "Single Drunk Female," premiering later this month on Freeform. Watch the trailer in the player above. Here's the show's official description from Freeform: "After a public flame-out at a New York media company,...
tvseriesfinale.com

The Morning Show: Season Three; Apple TV+ Drama Series Renewed

Alex and Bradley’s personal and professional lives are going to stay complicated. The Morning Show has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+. The second season of the drama series was released September through November of 2021. Season two of The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese...
tvseriesfinale.com

Black-ish: Season Eight; ABC Reveals Additional Guests for Comedy’s Final Season

ABC is currently airing the eighth and final season of black-ish and more special guests will appear on the comedy’s way to the end. Viewers have already seen former First Lady Michelle Obama appear in the premiere. In upcoming episodes, viewers will see Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Kenny ‘Babyface’ Edmonds, Vivica A. Fox, Magic Johnson, Stephen A. Smith, The Los Angeles Lakers, and others visit the show.
tvseriesfinale.com

Pivoting: Season Two? Has the FOX Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the FOX television network, the Pivoting TV show stars Eliza Coupe, Ginnifer Goodwin, Maggie Q, Tommy Dewey, JT Neal, and Marcello Reyes. Set in a small, middle-class Long Island town, the story follows three women who’ve been best friends since childhood. They’re coping with the death of the fourth member of their group. When faced with the reality that life is short, these three ladies decide to pivot. Amy (Coupe) is the fearless producer of a local cooking show who decides to become a better parent to her kids and spouse to her husband (Dewey). Jodie (Goodwin) is a stay-at-home mom of three in a loveless marriage who decides to get in shape with her hot 27-year-old trainer (Neal). Meanwhile, Sarah (Q) is a stressed and recently divorced doctor who wants to simplify her life so she begins working as a grocery store employee. For all three of these women, the untimely and heartbreaking death of their friend serves as the wake-up call they didn’t know they needed.
