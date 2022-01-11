ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Bidoof’s Big Stand is a new short film from The Pokemon Company

By Hope Bellingham
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Pokemon Company has released another Pokemon-themed short film and this time Bidoof gets his turn in the spotlight. The eight-minute long short film titled 'Bidoof’s Big Stand' can be found on the official Pokemon YouTube channel as well as embedded below. In the 2D short, Bidoof attempts to find his...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another fresh batch of streaming recommendations from us to see you through those cold January evenings in front of the TV. Settle in for a movie night with Eternals, one of the most recent Marvel movie releases. If you missed it on the big screen back in November, it's now available to stream at no extra cost on Disney Plus. There's also Paul Thomas Anderson's Phantom Thread on Netflix in the US and Oscar-winning drama The Father on Prime Video in the UK.
TV SHOWS
My Nintendo News

Pokemon Company releases six minute overview video for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

The Pokemon Company has unleashed a new six-minute overview trailer for the next step in the incredibly popular Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. The video gives you a look at some of the key mechanics in the exploration-based Pokemon game as well as some of the areas you can discover. Pokemon Legends: Arceus is out on 28th January.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

ComicBook.com's Games of the Year: New Pokemon Snap

When the original Pokémon Snap was released in 1999 it was largely an anomaly, a game that was a spinoff to a juggernaut of a franchise but which removed most of the appeal and the gameplay assets of the original titles. You weren't catching and raising these Pokemon and you weren't fighting others to "be the best," instead you were taking photos of them; that's it. The game was a spinoff that probably shouldn't have worked, but it did and became a fan-favorite for a generation of Pokémon trainers. So when Nintendo finally, 22 years later, released New Pokémon Snap there was perhaps an assumption that lightning couldn't strike twice, that the distance between the titles was a sign that the first game only worked because of when it was released and our collective nostalgia. What New Pokémon Snap proved though is that this is a corner of the franchise that is a perfect encapsulation of everything fans love about the entire series.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Short Film#The Pokemon Company#Feature Film#Big Stand#Japanese#The Nintendo Switch
ComicBook

Pokemon's Anime Is Gearing Up for a Big Anniversary This Year

Pokemon's anime has been following Ash Ketchum for decades, despite the fact that the young trainer hasn't aged during this time. Now, with the arrival of 2022, it seems that the television series that has run concurrently with Pokemon's video game series for quite a few years is set to celebrate a major milestone. With Ash and Goh currently navigating their way through some of their biggest battles, fans are waiting with anticipation for any surprises that are sent their way via the world of pocket monsters.
COMICS
Siliconera

New Nanoblock Toys Depict Pokemon From Sinnoh Region

Kawada will release Nanoblock toys of Sinnoh Pokemon from Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. They will come out on January 22, 2022. Each one will cost around 1045 JPY, which is around $9. The Pokemon that you will be able to buy Nanoblock kits of are Lucario, Garchomp, Glaceon, Leafeon, Piplup, Chimchar, and Turtwig. [Thanks, Hobby Watch!]
COMICS
The Tab

Here’s where you recognise the cast of the dreadful new Netflix film Mother/Android from

Netflix’s new film Mother/Android is everything tired, boring and cliché about apocalypse films all wrapped up nicely in a little, robotic, android package. The film has got a bleak 4.8 score on IMDb, and an even bleaker 32 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. Even the name is uninspired. What’s the film about? A woman on the verge of becoming a mother and an android apocalype! Let’s just call it Mother/Android then, shall we? Job done! Moans about the most boring two hours of your life aside, this is where you recognise the cast of Mother/Android on Netflix from:
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Pokemon's Best Model Kits Are on Sale In Time to Celebrate the New Year

In the last two decades, Pokemon has surpassed all expectations to become one of the biggest franchises in the world. The series has amassed millions if not billions of fans with its games, TV series, and films. Of course, that isn't even accounting for all the Pokemon merchandise out there, and some of it is going on sale in time for the new year. So if you have been wanting to test out the Pokemon model kits, now is your chance!
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Nintendo
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Pokemon
ComicBook

New Pokemon Snap Developer Almost Changed the Game's Core Concept

When New Pokemon Snap released last year on Nintendo Switch, it gave fans the sequel they had wanted for 22 years. The game took the core concept of the original Nintendo 64 game, while adding a significant amount of new Pokemon and new features. Giving fans something they wanted for so long might seem straightforward, but The Pokemon Company and Bandai Namco nearly went in a different direction. In a new interview with Famitsu (translated by Nintendo Everything), The Pokemon Company president Tsunekazu Ishihara stated that they struggled for many console generations to make the idea work, since the idea of photography has changed so much in the last two decades.
VIDEO GAMES
GeekTyrant

Check Out This Suspenseful Horror Short Film THEY CAME FROM BELOW

I’ve got a great suspenseful horror short film for you to watch titled They Came From Below. The short stars Jackson Robert Scott who is best known for his role in Stephen King’s It films and the supernatural Netflix series Locke & Key. The story centers on a...
MOVIES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon's latest animated short is a tear-jerker starring Bidoof

Bidoof, the beaver Pokémon, is spotlighted in this new, eight-minute animated short from The Pokémon Company. Everyone loves (or loves to hate) Bidoof. It gets everywhere, it is a bit crap (sorry, Bidoof), and as a result it has become a bit of a meme. But today's new...
COMICS
nintendosoup.com

New Bidoof Animation Premieres This Tuesday

With Pokemon Legends Arceus around the corner, Bidoof is getting some time in the spotlight. The plump mouse Pokemon will be featured in the upcoming “Bidoof’s Big Stand” which seems to be a short animated film releasing on the official Pokemon Youtube channel this week. The latest...
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Legends: Arceus Makes Big Change to Classic Pokemon Move

Yesterday's Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer revealed that the game will feature a significant change to at least one classic Pokemon move. Earlier this week, The Pokemon Company dropped a 13-minute overview of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, its upcoming Pokemon game that makes major changes to the familiar Pokemon game formula. While much of the trailer was spent explaining how crafting and battles will work as well as showing off the wide open spaces of the Hisui region, fans spotted a major change to a classic Pokemon move. In the overview, the player character is shown battling a berserk Kleavor, a Rock/Bug-type evolved version of Scyther. During the battle, Kleavor uses Stealth Rock on the trainer's Psyduck. However, unlike in past games, Stealth Rock deals a significant amount of damage at the outset to Psyduck. It also appears to have a lingering effect, as a caption box notes that splintered rocks dig into Psyduck. You can see this new version of Stealth Rock occur at the 12:30 mark of the video below:
VIDEO GAMES
SFGate

How Kate Herron Went From Short Films to ‘Loki’ Director

Though Marvel has a solid track record of spotting early talent, Kate Herron admits that her selection to direct and EP the first season of “Loki” surprised even her. “I knew I was a wild card,” says Herron. “I knew I wasn’t going to be the most experienced person in the room, but I could be the most passionate. I got my agents to call them every day until Marvel was finally like, ‘Fine, bring her in.’ I just tried to give them a big download of my brain and hoped they would be into it. And they were, and I’m forever grateful to them, because it has changed my life.”
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen trailer unravels Savathun's Throne World

The latest Destiny 2: Witch Queen trailer takes us to Savathun's Throne World, the new destination coming in the February expansion, and teases new puzzles and secrets within. Described as "a twisted wonderland of corruption and splendor," Savathun's Throne World seems to feature a few familiar exploration mechanics, namely the portals and vanishing platforms that the Dreaming City is known for. The throne world's lavish decor, with its reverent Hive statues and towering cathedrals, would even give Calus a run for his money. But there's a uniquely hallowed air to it all, and the marshland surrounding the throne world is unlike anything we've seen in Destiny 2.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

The Pokemon Company Releases New Project Piplup “It’ll Be Fine!” Music Video

Piplup fans can now jam with some nostalgic tunes and a lovely new animation!. The official Pokemon Youtube channel in Japan has released a new Project Piplup music video titled “It’ll be fine!”. In particular, the video features a medley of ending themes from the Pokemon Diamond & Pearl anime, with some cameos from trainer Dawn as well!
COMICS
leedaily.com

Pokemon Unite Trevenant: New Pokemon’s Moveset Revealed [Complete Info]

Pokemon Unite, the alluring game released by TiMi Studios, continues to live up to our expectations. Launched in 2021 for Nintendo Switch, the game made its way to our PCs and cell phones due to its popularity. Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game in which...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Bidoof’s Big Stand animation brings Pokémon’s plump mouse into a larger story

He may lack but he is ready to strike back. A new original Pokémon animation titled “Bidoof’s Big Stand” is now available on the company’s official YouTube channel. Spotlighting Sinnoh’s Normal-type plump mouse Pokémon, the latest short follows the adventures of one bumbling Bidoof looking for a larger purpose in life. Check out the full feature below!
COMICS
GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

9K+
Followers
24K+
Post
941K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy