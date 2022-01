Are you spending too much and saving too little? Do you not even know where your money is going? If the answer is yes, it’s time to get your financial life in order. Even if you’re doing well financially, the beginning of the year is a good time to take a look at your savings, your spending and your processes to see what can be improved. Do you have life insurance, disability insurance, health insurance and a college fund for your kids? Is your portfolio allocated the way it should be for today’s market? Are you making enough money to cover your living expenses?

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO