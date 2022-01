If it isn’t obvious by now, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris doesn’t care about their underdog tag when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Wild Card weekend. The Steelers are heavy underdogs against the Chiefs, and for good reason. After all, they barely made it to the playoffs, while Patrick Mahomes and Co. were one of the best teams in the regular season. Kansas City had their fair share of struggles early in the 2021 campaign, but they were able to turn things around to finish with a 12-5 record and a solid momentum heading to the postseason.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO