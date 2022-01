The dev diary for Dying Light 2: Stay Human is getting its sixth and final episode later this month, and will show off some new gameplay footage. Since May last year, Techland has been releasing episodes of Dying 2 Know which covered various bits of information relating to Dying Light 2. The last episode will be airing on Techland’s Twitch channel at 8pm GMT, January 13. Jonah Scott, voice of Aiden Caldwell in Dying Light 2, will be hosting the episode. The final episode will show off some new gameplay, so tune in to see what might be revealed.

