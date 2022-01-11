2021-22 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 16)

Mid-Season 2021-22 has arrived, and quite a number of sci fi and fantasy shows will join the schedule over the next few months with several more carrying over from the Fall months. Following is my rundown on all of the shows currently on the schedule, as well as those that will join the lineup by early Spring, along with my predictions on whether they will survive beyond the current season. My predictions are largely driven by the network scorecards I put together over the Summer which look at how sci fi and fantasy shows have performed on those venues over the past ten years. With fewer and fewer genre entries on the linear networks, it is harder to gauge the status of current shows since there is not as much ratings data. And Netflix has proven that ranking in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 provides no guarantee that a show will be renewed with the quick cancellations of highly-watched originals like Cowboy Bebop, The Irregulars, and Jupiter’s Legacy. But looking back at how networks have handled genre entries over past seasons gives us at least something to go on. The renewal prospects that I will assign from most to least likely to be renewed are as follows: Very Good, Good, Fair, Toss-up, Poor. You can see the rundown of all the cancelled and ending shows from the 2021-22 season so far at this link, and you can see the status of all the active and returning shows at this link. You can see the current Mid-Season schedule at this link and be sure to follow our Cancellation Watch posts throughout the season for updates and ratings results as well as our weekly Sci Fi TV Update posts.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO