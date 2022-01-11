ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

2021-22 Season Ratings for New TV Shows (week 16)

tvseriesfinale.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach season, the television networks introduce dozens of new TV shows and hope that each will be a big hit in the ratings. Unfortunately, most are cancelled after one season. How are the new 2021-22 TV series doing? Which have the best ratings and which have the worst? How many will...

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
countryliving.com

'Blue Bloods' Fans Will Be Devastated Over the Latest Season 21 Episode News

Blue Bloods is in the middle of season 12. The show is infamous for its sporadic release schedule. New episodes won’t air until Friday, January 7, 2022. Blue Bloods fans love so much about the franchise, which has been airing on CBS since 2010. What they don’t love, however? The 3-week break they now find themselves in. That’s right, the Friday, December 10, episode was the last of 2021. While it left fans satisfied with Danny and Baez’s relationship (or, partnership, rather), Jamie and Henry’s wholesome interactions, and Eddie’s astrology narrative, it also left them thinking that the plot would pick up the following Friday, December 17.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Harvey
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'CSI: Vegas' Star Exits as CBS Orders Season 2

CSI: Vegas, the successor to the original CSI series, earned a second season order on Dec. 15. However, one star is not returning for the next batch of episodes. William Petersen is out, meaning Gil Grissom will not be in Season 2. Grissom will remain as an executive producer, but not as an actor. The news came just a week after CSI: Vegas finished its 10-episode freshman season on Dec. 8.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fired ‘The Goldbergs’ Star Jeff Garlin Will Still Appear This Season, Via Previously Shot Footage (EXCLUSIVE)

Jeff Garlin’s sudden depature from “The Goldbergs” over multiple misconduct allegations — which resulted last week in a mutual agreement to leave the Sony Pictures Television-produced ABC sitcom — has left the show in an unusual bind. How should Garlin’s character, Murray Goldberg, be dealt with on the show, given that Season 9 of “The Goldbergs” is in full swing and his sudden disappearance would be noticeable? While there could be a number of options for the creative team to address the situation, Variety has learned that the plan for now is that Garlin will indeed appear in the rest of...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Midseason Ratings Report Card: CBS' Best and Worst Performing Shows

Now that your broadcast-TV favorites are on holiday break, TVLine is looking at how each network’s shows are stacking up thus far in the 2021-22 TV season — starting with well-watched CBS. Listed below is the average DEMO RATING for each CBS series (including Live+7 DVR playback, since the networks do take that metric into consideration at renewal/cancellation time). Alongside that is the TOTAL AUDIENCE for each program, as well as any noteworthy PERFORMANCE NOTES. Each program’s RANK represents what is perhaps the most critical measure — how it is faring in the coveted 18-49 demo compared to other shows on CBS, since come...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Network Tv#New Cbs#Television#Abc#Abbott Elementary#The World See Queens#Cbs#Fbi#Ncis#Nbc#American Auto#Grand Crew#Home Sweet Home
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Life Goes On’ Sequel Starring Kellie Martin Lands at NBC

Life Goes On is inching a step further toward a return to primetime. NBC has handed out a put-pilot commitment to a sequel to the former ABC drama, with original star Kellie Martin attached to reprise her role. The potential series hails from writer/exec producer Nkechi Okoro Carroll and is set up at Warner Bros. Television, where the All American showrunner is based with a rich overall deal. Described as a sequel to the four-season drama that ran from 1989 to 1993, Martin will reprise her role as Becca Thatcher, who is now an accomplished doctor, and her extended family as she...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Cancelled CBS Series Returning on New Network This Spring

It was revealed last year that the CBS legal drama All Rise, previously canceled by the network in May of last year, had officially been revived by OWN (The Oprah Winfrey Network) for a third season. OWN previously confirmed a 20 episode order for the show's new season and now we know when the series will be back. TV Line brings word that series star Simone Missick announced on the All Rise Instagram account the show will return in the spring of this year on OWN, further confirming that "new beginnings" will be the main theme for the season (get it?).
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Pivoting: Season One Viewer Votes

Are these changes a good thing in the first season of the Pivoting TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Pivoting is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Pivoting here.
TV SERIES
Android Authority

Best new TV shows to stream this week on Netflix, HBO Max, and more

There's a lot to watch this week including the return of several series in new seasons. If you are a subscriber to HBO Max, you have a ton of new seasons of shows to watch this week. There’s also something for audiences to watch this weekend on Netflix and Paramount Plus as well. Here’s a look at the best new TV shows to stream this week.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
tvseriesfinale.com

Women of the Movement: Season Two? Has the ABC Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Airing on the ABC television network, the Women of the Movement TV show is based on a true story and stars Adrienne Warren, Tonya Pinkins, Cedric Joe, Ray Fisher, Glynn Turman, Chris Coy, Carter Jenkins, and Julia McDermott. In 1955, Mamie Till-Mobley (Warren) risked her life to find justice after her son Emmett (Joe) was brutally murdered in the Jim Crow South. Unwilling to let Emmett’s murder disappear from the headlines, Mamie chose to bear her pain on the world’s stage, emerging as an activist for justice and igniting the Civil Rights movement as we know it today.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Undercover Boss: Season 12? Has the CBS TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, Undercover Boss follows members of major corporations’ upper management as they go undercover in their own companies, to get an idea of what it’s like to work as a lower-level employee. Subjects this season include executives from Rita’s Ice, Vitamin Shoppe, Fremont Street, and College HUNKS. Created by Stephen Lambert, the show is based on the UK program of the same name and Mark Keller serves as the narrator.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Station 19: Season Six; ABC Firefighter Drama Series Renewed for 2022-23

The fire trucks of Station 19 will keep rolling in the 2022-23 television season. ABC has renewed the first-responder drama series for a sixth year. Yesterday, the alphabet network renewed sister series Grey’s Anatomy for a 19th year. The Station 19 TV show stars Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George,...
TV SERIES
cancelledscifi.com

Cancellation Watch Preview for the Mid-Season 2021-22 Sci Fi and Fantasy TV Shows

Mid-Season 2021-22 has arrived, and quite a number of sci fi and fantasy shows will join the schedule over the next few months with several more carrying over from the Fall months. Following is my rundown on all of the shows currently on the schedule, as well as those that will join the lineup by early Spring, along with my predictions on whether they will survive beyond the current season. My predictions are largely driven by the network scorecards I put together over the Summer which look at how sci fi and fantasy shows have performed on those venues over the past ten years. With fewer and fewer genre entries on the linear networks, it is harder to gauge the status of current shows since there is not as much ratings data. And Netflix has proven that ranking in the Nielsen Streaming Top 10 provides no guarantee that a show will be renewed with the quick cancellations of highly-watched originals like Cowboy Bebop, The Irregulars, and Jupiter’s Legacy. But looking back at how networks have handled genre entries over past seasons gives us at least something to go on. The renewal prospects that I will assign from most to least likely to be renewed are as follows: Very Good, Good, Fair, Toss-up, Poor. You can see the rundown of all the cancelled and ending shows from the 2021-22 season so far at this link, and you can see the status of all the active and returning shows at this link. You can see the current Mid-Season schedule at this link and be sure to follow our Cancellation Watch posts throughout the season for updates and ratings results as well as our weekly Sci Fi TV Update posts.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Morning Show: Season Three; Apple TV+ Drama Series Renewed

Alex and Bradley’s personal and professional lives are going to stay complicated. The Morning Show has been renewed for a third season on Apple TV+. The second season of the drama series was released September through November of 2021. Season two of The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy