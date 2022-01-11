ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mälkki could be 1st woman music director of NY Philharmonic

By RONALD BLUM
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Her arms at her side against her glimmering, long black jacket and her blond hair pulled into a ponytail, Susanna Mälkki soaked in several minutes of applause after a thrilling Carnegie Hall debut. She had conducted the New York Philharmonic in a challenging program, perceived as a...

Related
newyorkclassicalreview.com

Mälkki leads commanding Philharmonic performances in Carnegie Hall debut

There were certain odd qualities to the New York Philharmonic’s concert Thursday night in Carnegie Hall. One was that the Philharmonic was appearing for one night only as a visiting orchestra, less than a dozen blocks from their usual home in Lincoln Center. The other was the sense of anticipation with which the audience greeted guest conductor Susanna Mälkki, who was making her Carnegie debut.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

NY Philharmonic Concertmaster Joins Montclair’s APEX Ensemble For ‘Immortal Beloved’

Montclair, NJ – APEX Ensemble, formerly The Montclair Orchestra, kicks off 2022 with a program reflecting the different aspects of love through music. Music Director David Chan will lead the ensemble, which will be welcoming New York Philharmonic concertmaster Frank Huang for the first time in the concertmaster role. Additional members of the Philharmonic, along with musicians from Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, will be performing alongside Fellows from The Juilliard School, Manhattan School of Music, Montclair State University, Yale University and Mannes School of Music.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
theviolinchannel.com

Komische Oper Berlin Appoints New Music Director

James Gaffigan’s contract with the Komische Oper Berlin will run for four years until the summer of 2027. Prior to his start, he will conduct a symphony concert with the opera’s orchestra during the 2022/23 season. In June 2021, Gaffigan finished his tenure as Chief Conductor of the...
PERFORMING ARTS
The Independent

The Barbican to host 24-hour orchestral concert

The London Contemporary Orchestra (LCO) will be performing a continuous 24-hour concert live at the Barbican Hall.Members of the audience will be encouraged to come and go during the overnight performance – which features a series of works from modern classical to electronic music.The Barbican Hall will be lit up with evolving projections designed by Hungarian artist Laszlo Zsolt Bordos.Our 24 hour concert with the @LCOrchestra has just kicked off! Booking is staying open until Sunday afternoon, don't miss out😀 https://t.co/mtddDTnTrI pic.twitter.com/ri1oE9fegi— Barbican Centre (@BarbicanCentre) January 15, 2022The concert includes new performances from electronic musicians KMRU, Actress, and Powell ...
PERFORMING ARTS
NBC News

Yoko Ono was called ‘dragon lady,’ blamed for Beatles breakup. Now, her legacy is re-examined.

After enduring a half century of vitriol for allegedly “breaking up” The Beatles, Yoko Ono’s contentious place in pop culture is once again being re-examined following the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary series “Get Back.” The reckoning coincides with a growing, broader movement in which many are interrogating the ways Asian women have been depicted and the consequences of misrepresentations, experts say.
CELEBRITIES
soultracks.com

We mourn the passing of singer and guitarist supreme, Nick Colionne

(January 1, 2022) He has been an artist’s artist, and one of the most revered musician of the past two decades. Tonight we say a sad goodbye to guitarist and vocalist Nick Colionne, who reportedly died in his sleep early this morning. The Chicago native began playing guitar as...
MUSIC
Guitar Player

Watch Jimi Hendrix’s Masterful 12-String Acoustic Rendition of “Hear My Train A Comin’”

In this much-adored clip from December 1967, Jimi Hendrix is playing a 1960 Zemaitis 12-string acoustic guitar tuned down two tones to C standard for that deep, Lead Belly-style blues box tone. Though Hendrix is synonymous with the Fender Stratocaster and is known to have used a wide variety of other electric guitar models he was also a masterful acoustic blues player.
MUSIC
coloradomusic.org

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies Aged 53 // Other Notable Musicians Deaths

Carlos Marin (from the Il Divo website) Il Divo’s Carlos Marin has died aged 53, the classical group has announced. Marin would be “missed by his friends, family and fans”, a statement on social media said. “There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
MUSIC
Tampa Bay News Wire

IL Divo Honors the Late Carlos Marin in a Greatest Hits Tour

IN THE AFTERMATH OF HIS TRAGIC PASSING, THE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED “FOR ONCE IN MY LIFE TOUR” WILL NOW PAY TRIBUTE TO CARLOS MARIN. St. Petersburg, FL (January 4, 2022) – Following the tragic passing of Il Divo’s Carlos Marin, the remaining members of the multi-national group – America’s David Miller, France’s Sebastien Izambard and Switzerland’s Urs Buhler – will proceed with their tour in tribute to Marin. The tour, previously, the “For Once in My Life Tour” will go on as a Greatest Hits Tour and include special guest vocalist, Mexican American baritone Steven LaBrie. The tour will be filled with Il Divo’s hits from their vast catalog of songs with an incredible stage production. All tickets from the originally scheduled dates will be honored at the 2022 shows.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Music
soultracks.com

SoulTracks Lost Gem: Chaka left “Echoes” with all-time jazz greats

Back in 1982, during her Imperial Period as one of the most popular R&B vocalists around, Chaka Khan took a lovely career twist to join with a cast of all time jazz greats – Freddie Hubbard, Joe Henderson, Chick Corea and Stanley Clarke – to record a wonderful album of jazz standards.
MUSIC
wirx.com

Watch Toni Cornell's “revisited” performance of Leonard Cohen's “Hallelujah”

Toni Cornell has shared a new cover of the Leonard Cohen classic “Hallelujah.”. The rendition arrives nearly five years after Cornell first performed the song at 12 years old on ABC’s Good Morning America in 2017 as a tribute to her father, Chris Cornell, and Linkin Park‘s Chester Bennington, both of whom died earlier that year.
MUSIC
NME

Beatles film producer Denis O’Dell has died, aged 98

Denis O’Dell, an acclaimed producer best known for his work on films starring The Beatles, has died at age 98. O’Dell’s passing was confirmed by his son Arran, who told The Associated Press yesterday (January 1) that he died of natural causes at his home in Almería, Spain on Thursday December 30.
CELEBRITIES
operawire.com

Teatro Real Cancels ‘La Bohème’ Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

(Credit: Teatro Real official website) The Teatro Real has announced the cancelation of the performance of Puccini’s “La bohème” scheduled for Jan. 2, 2022, due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the house. The Teatro Real completely reshuffled the cast for the performance on Dec. 29, 2021,...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Celine Dion Cancels Remaining 2022 U.S. and Canadian Tour Dates

Celine Dion’s Courage World Tour has ended for U.S. and Canadian fans. On Saturday, the songstress shared that her recovery after being treated for severe and persistent muscle spasms is taking longer than expected. She is canceling her remaining tour dates, from March 9 to April 22, for the North American leg of global tour. “I was really hoping that I’d be good to go by now, but I suppose I just have to be more patient and follow the regimen that my doctors are prescribing,” Dion said in her statement. “There’s a lot of organizing and preparation that goes into our shows, and...
CELEBRITIES
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
skiddle.com

Pretty Woman The Musical

Big (huge) news! Pretty Woman: The Musical is BACK in the West End from July 2021. It's time to head back to Beverly Hills and experience one of... This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Big (huge) news! Pretty Woman:...
MUSIC

