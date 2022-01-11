Speaks gets 100th win, Paris tops Robertson to reach All “A” final

BROOKSVILLE – Jamie Cowan took the heel pads out of her basketball shoes and tossed them to her dad, James.

“They kept sliding up to the top of my shoe when they were really supposed to be (at) the bottom of my heel,” Paris’ junior forward said. “It was uncomfortable, so I took them off.”

Cowan ultimately made Robertson County’s night unbearable – her 20 points led the Ladyhounds to a 54-39 win in Monday’s semifinals of the girls 10th Region All “A” semifinals at Bracken County High School.

Monday was an equally special win for Paris coach Aaron Speaks; he won his 100th game in less than six seasons at 307 West Seventh Street. His 100-52 record is fourth in school history behind Judy Cox (303-149 in 17 seasons), Connie Appleman (129-88 in eight) and Terence Brooks (105-71 in six).

“That’s just a testament to the hard work that the kids have put in that have played for me,” Speaks said. “(The) coaching staff has worked real hard to try to get these kids in a position to be successful … I’m just blessed to be able to coach them.”

Cowan sprained her right thumb early; she wore a brace for part of the season and took it off five games ago. Which sort of makes her the team’s Jimmy Garoppolo. (The San Francisco 49ers quarterback threw for 316 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions in Sunday’s 27-24 overtime win over the Los Angeles Rams with a torn ligament and chipped bone in his right thumb.)

“I guess you could say that,” said Cowan, who made Speaks giggle because she didn’t know who Garoppolo is.

At 4 feet, 11 inches, Krysta Hamm is Robertson County’s shortest player. It mattered not a bit because she led everyone with 23 points.

Paris (9-4) missed two starters, leading scorer Sanaa Jackson and Chloe Kemper. Monday, the Ladyhounds stumbled at first – a technical foul for submitting an incorrect starting lineup (Hamm hit the free throws), and the Lady Devils took a 7-4 lead.

“We just wanted to make sure we was running through our offense, (being) patient with it,” Robertson County coach John Pilosky said. “And I think we took what we got there, so I’m very proud of the girls the way we did that.”

Hamm’s four points gave Robertson County (1-13) a 15-14 lead 84 seconds into the second quarter. Problem was, the Lady Devils didn’t score again until Hamm’s bucket nine seconds into the third.

“I think we were just getting in a hurry again, kind of rushing,” Pilosky said.

In between, Paris’s 13-0 run included seven points from Cowan, four from Nia Kenney, who finished with 11, and two by Katie Davis.

Robertson County hung around a while in the third quarter – Hamm’s free throw kept her team close at 30-22. It was the last time the Lady Devils trailed by single digits; Cowan’s seven points led a 9-2 run.

LADYHOUNDS 54, LADY DEVILS 39

PARIS—10-17-14-13—54

ROBERTSON CO.—11-4-14-10—39

Scoring

Paris (54) – Oliver 2, Dumphord 7, Kenney 11, Bell 5, M. Jackson 1, Cowan 20, Davis 2, White 6.

Robertson Co. (39) – Adamson 2, Hamm 23, Monroe 7, Sutton 7.

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Paris 2 (Bell, Cowan); Robertson Co. 0.

Free Throws: Paris 12/27; Robertson Co. 15/20

Team fouls: Paris 15, Robertson Co. 21.

Records: Paris 9-4, Robertson Co. 1-13.